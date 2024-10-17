Summarize Simplifying... In short India's decision to bat first in a recent Test match against New Zealand led to a disappointing performance, with the team scoring only 46 runs.

Key players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli failed to deliver, while Rishabh Pant emerged as the top scorer with 20 runs.

New Zealand's pacers, particularly Matt Henry and Matt O'Rourke, dominated the match, contributing to India's record low score.

India were bowled out for 46

Jofra Archer's 10-year-old tweet resurfaces as India collapse for 46

By Rajdeep Saha 05:21 pm Oct 17, 2024

What's the story Once again, the famous cricketer Jofra Archer has grabbed the public's attention with a decade-old social media post. The post resurfaced after India's abysmal first innings performance in their opening Test match against New Zealand in Bengaluru. The home team was bundled out for a paltry 46 runs in just 31.2 overs as New Zealand's pacers were all over them. Here are further details.

Strategy failure

India's batting decision backfires

India's decision to bat first after winning the toss turned out to be disastrous, as they lost three wickets for just 10 runs. The decision was taken by Rohit Sharma, who opted to bat first on a pitch where New Zealand fielded three frontline pacers. The move came as a surprise and eventually led to India's downfall in the match.

Performance woes

Top-order batters fail to deliver

India's top-order batsmen, including Rohit and Virat Kohli, failed to deliver in the match. Sharma was dismissed for just two runs while Kohli, batting at number three in Shubman Gill's absence, was out for a nine-ball duck. The duo's poor performance contributed significantly to India's low total in the first innings of the Test match against New Zealand.

Standout performance

Rishabh Pant top-scores for India

Despite the team's overall poor show, Rishabh Pant top-scored for India with 20 runs. He added 21 runs for the fourth wicket with Yashasvi Jaiswal before the latter was dismissed for 13 off 63 balls. However, their efforts weren't enough to save India from being bowled out for a paltry 46 in the first innings. Five Indian batters were dismissed for ducks.

Bowling prowess

New Zealand pacers dominate match as India make sorry records

New Zealand's pacers, Matt Henry and Matt O'Rourke, ran riot with the ball. Henry picked a five-wicket haul while O'Rourke claimed four wickets. Tim Southee also contributed by dismissing Indian skipper Rohit. NZ's pacers ensured India post their lowest Test score at home and their 3rd-lowest score overall. India also posted the lowest team total in Asia and the lowest score against New Zealand in Tests.