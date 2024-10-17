Jofra Archer's 10-year-old tweet resurfaces as India collapse for 46
Once again, the famous cricketer Jofra Archer has grabbed the public's attention with a decade-old social media post. The post resurfaced after India's abysmal first innings performance in their opening Test match against New Zealand in Bengaluru. The home team was bundled out for a paltry 46 runs in just 31.2 overs as New Zealand's pacers were all over them. Here are further details.
Twitter Post
India's batting decision backfires
India's decision to bat first after winning the toss turned out to be disastrous, as they lost three wickets for just 10 runs. The decision was taken by Rohit Sharma, who opted to bat first on a pitch where New Zealand fielded three frontline pacers. The move came as a surprise and eventually led to India's downfall in the match.
Top-order batters fail to deliver
India's top-order batsmen, including Rohit and Virat Kohli, failed to deliver in the match. Sharma was dismissed for just two runs while Kohli, batting at number three in Shubman Gill's absence, was out for a nine-ball duck. The duo's poor performance contributed significantly to India's low total in the first innings of the Test match against New Zealand.
Rishabh Pant top-scores for India
Despite the team's overall poor show, Rishabh Pant top-scored for India with 20 runs. He added 21 runs for the fourth wicket with Yashasvi Jaiswal before the latter was dismissed for 13 off 63 balls. However, their efforts weren't enough to save India from being bowled out for a paltry 46 in the first innings. Five Indian batters were dismissed for ducks.
New Zealand pacers dominate match as India make sorry records
New Zealand's pacers, Matt Henry and Matt O'Rourke, ran riot with the ball. Henry picked a five-wicket haul while O'Rourke claimed four wickets. Tim Southee also contributed by dismissing Indian skipper Rohit. NZ's pacers ensured India post their lowest Test score at home and their 3rd-lowest score overall. India also posted the lowest team total in Asia and the lowest score against New Zealand in Tests.