Summarize Simplifying... In short India dominated Bangladesh in a T20I series, with Samson's quick century and Yadav's 35-ball 75 leading the team to a record-breaking total.

Despite efforts from Litton Das and Towhid Hridoy, Bangladesh couldn't keep up with the required run rate.

This victory saw India achieve several milestones, including the fastest team 100 in T20Is and the highest-ever team total by a full-member nation. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

India registered the highest-ever team total by a full-member nation (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Ruthless India torment Bangladesh, register T20I series sweep vs Bangladesh

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:42 pm Oct 12, 202410:42 pm

What's the story The Indian cricket team thrash Bangladesh by 133 runs in the third and final T20I in Hyderabad to register a 3-0 clean sweep. It was a record-breaking affair as India registered the highest-ever team total by a full-member nation (297/6). Sanju Samson's hundred and Suryakumar Yadav's 75 powered them. Bangladesh were restricted to 164/7 in response. Here are the key stats.

Summary

Here is the match summary

Samson was the chief architect of India's record-breaking effort, scoring a blistering century. SKY also played a pivotal role in the team's total with his 35-ball 75. Hardik Pandya (47 off 18) and Riyan Parag (34 off 13) aced the finisher's role. In reply, Bangladesh couldn't cope with the required run rate. Litton Das's 42 and Towhid Hridoy's 63* went in vain.

Historic partnership

India's record-breaking partnership and boundary blitz

Samson and Yadav's 173-run stand is now the fourth-highest second-wicket partnership in T20Is, and the third-highest stand for India in this format. Their partnership run rate of 15.04 is now the highest for a 150-plus partnership in T20Is (only full-member teams). Team India hit the joint-most sixes by a full-member side in a T20I innings (22), sharing this record with West Indies and Afghanistan.

Individual achievements

Samson's rapid century and India's powerplay dominance

Samson smashed the second-fastest hundred by an Indian in T20Is (40 balls), with Rohit Sharma holding the record off 35 balls against Sri Lanka back in 2017. Samson also smashed the fastest fifty by an Indian batter against Bangladesh off 22 balls, breaking Rohit's record off 23 balls in Rajkot in 2019. India made their highest powerplay score of 82 for one, breaking their previous record of 82 for two against Scotland back in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Team records

India's record-breaking run rate and Yadav's milestone

India also registered their fastest team 100 in T20Is off 7.1 over. They accumulated the second-highest T20I score of 152 for one after the first 10 overs. As mentioned, India registered the highest-ever team total by a full-member nation (297/6). Had they crossed the 300-run mark, India would have become only the second team after Nepal to do so in T20Is. The latter scored 314/3 vs Mongolia in 2023.

Stats

Maiden T20I hundred for Samson

Samson departed for 111 off 47 balls as he smoked 11 fours and eight sixes. With this knock, Samson has raced to 594 runs across 33 T20Is at an average of 22.84. He has a healthy strike-rate of 144.52 as this was his third 50-plus score. Overall, this was the fourth hundred of his T20 career. He now has 150 runs against Bangladesh at 50.

SKY

Yadav becomes 2nd-fastest Indian to complete 2,500 T20I runs

Yadav became the second-fastest Indian batter to complete 2,500 runs in the T20I format. He achieved the feat during his 71st innings. Since his debut in March 2021, it took Yadav three years and 212 days to complete 2,500 runs. He hence has the fastest to reach the landmark in terms of time taken.

Knock

21st T20I fifty for SKY

SKY departed for 75 off just 35 balls as he smoked eight fours and five sixes. As per ESPNcricinfo, SKY has raced to 2,536 runs in 74 T20Is at 42.98 (SR: 169.29). The tally includes four centuries and 21 fifties. No other non-opener has more tons in the format. This was his maiden 50-plus score against Bangladesh as he now has 140 runs against them at 35.

DYK

India register these records with victory

India recorded their third-biggest T20I triumph in terms of runs (133). The Men in Blue became now own the most 200-plus scores by a team in T20 cricket (37). India now have the most 200-plus T20I totals by a full-member team in a calendar year (7).

Hridoy

3rd T20I fifty for Hridoy

Hridoy scored an unbeaten 63 off 42 balls as he smashed five fours and three sixes. This was his third T20I fifty as he has raced to 684 runs across 32 games at 28.50. The 23-year-old old breached the 20-run mark for the first time across four innings against India in this format.

Indian bowlers

How did the Indian bowlers fare?

Ravi Bishnoi was the pick of Indian bowlers as he claimed 3/30 in his four overs. Pacer Mayank Yadav took two wickets and conceded 32 runs in his four overs. All-rounders Washington Sundar (1/4) and Nitish Reddy (1/31) were the only other Indian bowlers to strike in the match.