Basit Ali praises Mayank Yadav after his international debut
Former Pakistani cricketer Basit Ali has lauded Indian pace sensation Mayank Yadav, after his impressive international debut. The young bowler's performance was instrumental in India's win over Bangladesh in the first of three T20Is on Sunday. Ali hoped Yadav will be fit for the upcoming five-Test match Border-Gavaskar Series in Australia, which starts on November 22 in Perth.
Yadav's IPL performance and international debut
Yadav first shot to fame during this year's Indian Premier League (IPL), where he picked seven wickets in four matches for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Despite an injury-hit season, he regularly bowled at speeds of 140-150km/h. The 22-year-old made his international debut in Gwalior, picking one wicket for 21 runs in four overs at an economy rate of 5.20.
Ali's comments on Yadav's debut
On his YouTube channel, Ali described Yadav's debut as a dream come true. He pointed out that the young pacer started with a maiden over and even clocked 149.9km/h. "Just imagine if he had been given the new ball instead of Hardik Pandya," Ali said, emphasizing how Yadav's exceptional speed could instill fear in batters.
Yadav's maiden international wicket
Yadav's debut was highlighted by his first international wicket, veteran Bangladesh batter Mahmudullah. The seasoned player was unsettled by Yadav's exceptional speed and mistimed his shot, resulting in a catch for Washington Sundar at deep point. This dismissal highlighted Yadav's ability to disrupt even experienced batsmen with his sheer pace.
India's victory over Bangladesh
India won the toss and opted to bowl first, limiting Bangladesh to 127 runs in 19.5 overs. Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the bowlers for India, claiming three wickets for just 14 runs. During the 128-run chase, Sanju Samson (29 in 19 balls with six fours) and skipper Suryakumar Yadav (29 in 14 balls, with two fours and three sixes) shared a vital second-wicket partnership. Hardik Pandya sealed the win with a crucial stand with debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy.
Bumrah will lead India's attack in Australia
Jasprit Bumrah will lead India's attack in Australia. Mohammd Siraj and Akash Deep are likely to support Bumrah. Meanwhile, Avesh Khan could get the nod as the 4th pacer. It remains to be seen whether Mayank makes the cut. His pace is vital for India.