Summarize Simplifying... In short Mayank Yadav, a 22-year-old cricket player, made a notable international debut in Gwalior, impressing with his exceptional speed and taking his first international wicket.

His performance was praised by Basit Ali, who highlighted Yadav's potential on his YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, India secured a victory over Bangladesh, with Jasprit Bumrah set to lead India's attack in Australia, and Yadav's inclusion in the team remains uncertain. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Mayank Yadav took a wickets versus Bangladesh (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Basit Ali praises Mayank Yadav after his international debut

By Rajdeep Saha 06:38 pm Oct 07, 202406:38 pm

What's the story Former Pakistani cricketer Basit Ali has lauded Indian pace sensation Mayank Yadav, after his impressive international debut. The young bowler's performance was instrumental in India's win over Bangladesh in the first of three T20Is on Sunday. Ali hoped Yadav will be fit for the upcoming five-Test match Border-Gavaskar Series in Australia, which starts on November 22 in Perth.

Career highlights

Yadav's IPL performance and international debut

Yadav first shot to fame during this year's Indian Premier League (IPL), where he picked seven wickets in four matches for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Despite an injury-hit season, he regularly bowled at speeds of 140-150km/h. The 22-year-old made his international debut in Gwalior, picking one wicket for 21 runs in four overs at an economy rate of 5.20.

Praise

Ali's comments on Yadav's debut

On his YouTube channel, Ali described Yadav's debut as a dream come true. He pointed out that the young pacer started with a maiden over and even clocked 149.9km/h. "Just imagine if he had been given the new ball instead of Hardik Pandya," Ali said, emphasizing how Yadav's exceptional speed could instill fear in batters.

Debut milestone

Yadav's maiden international wicket

Yadav's debut was highlighted by his first international wicket, veteran Bangladesh batter Mahmudullah. The seasoned player was unsettled by Yadav's exceptional speed and mistimed his shot, resulting in a catch for Washington Sundar at deep point. This dismissal highlighted Yadav's ability to disrupt even experienced batsmen with his sheer pace.

Match summary

India's victory over Bangladesh

India won the toss and opted to bowl first, limiting Bangladesh to 127 runs in 19.5 overs. Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the bowlers for India, claiming three wickets for just 14 runs. During the 128-run chase, Sanju Samson (29 in 19 balls with six fours) and skipper Suryakumar Yadav (29 in 14 balls, with two fours and three sixes) shared a vital second-wicket partnership. Hardik Pandya sealed the win with a crucial stand with debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Information

Bumrah will lead India's attack in Australia

Jasprit Bumrah will lead India's attack in Australia. Mohammd Siraj and Akash Deep are likely to support Bumrah. Meanwhile, Avesh Khan could get the nod as the 4th pacer. It remains to be seen whether Mayank makes the cut. His pace is vital for India.