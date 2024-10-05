Summarize Simplifying... In short In the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, England secured a win against Bangladesh, despite a challenging bowling attack from the latter.

Bangladesh's chances of victory dwindled after their top-scorer was out, and their tailenders couldn't secure the win.

England's early strikes and successful defense of their lowest-ever total in the tournament proved pivotal in their victory. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

England﻿'s Women's T20 World Cup campaign has kicked off on a high note (Photo credit: X/@englandcricket)

ICC Women's T20 World Cup: England secure victory against Bangladesh

By Rajdeep Saha 11:39 pm Oct 05, 202411:39 pm

What's the story England﻿'s Women's T20 World Cup campaign has kicked off on a high note with a 21-run triumph over Bangladesh in Sharjah. The opening pair, Danni Wyatt-Hodge and Maia Bouchier, laid a solid foundation for the team with their steady start. Despite facing regular breakthroughs from Bangladesh's bowlers Fahima Khatun and Ritu Moni, England managed to score 118-7.

Match conclusion

Bangladesh's lower order struggles against England's bowling

Bangladesh's lower order struggled to make an impact, losing four wickets for 36 runs. Glenn bowled Shorna Akter with a shorter ball that skidded onto the stumps while Smith picked up her second wicket in the form of Taj Nehar. Despite Sobhana top-scoring for her side with 44, Bangladesh's chances of victory quickly faded when she was trapped leg-before by Dean. In the end, tailenders Fahima Khatun and Rabeya Khan struggled to get Bangladesh the desired win.

Bowling prowess

Bangladesh's bowling attack challenges England's middle order

Bangladesh's bowling attack, led by Khatun and Moni, proved challenging for England. They dismissed key players Nat Sciver-Brunt and Heather Knight cheaply. Nahida Akter also contributed significantly to Bangladesh's attack, causing five of England's middle and lower-order batters to fall in single figures. Despite these setbacks, Wyatt-Hodge managed to hit the boundary five times during her 40-ball cameo.

Match turning point

England's early strikes hamper Bangladesh's response

In response to England's score, Bangladesh were quickly reduced to 17-2 with Charlie Dean and Linsey Smith striking early and removing their openers. Despite a 35-run partnership between Sobhana Mostary and her captain Nigar Sultana Joty, Bangladesh struggled to keep up with the pace. Sciver-Brunt and Sarah Glenn also claimed wickets, picking up one apiece as England defended their lowest-ever total in a Women's T20 World Cup.