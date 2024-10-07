Summarize Simplifying... In short The PCB chief is optimistic about India's participation in the Champions Trophy 2025, with preparations for the tournament in Pakistan well underway.

However, the final decision rests with the Indian government, according to BCCI VP Rajiv Shukla.

Amidst this uncertainty, the PCB is considering hosting all of India's matches in Lahore to ease logistics, while the ICC has confirmed there are no plans to relocate the tournament from Pakistan.

The event will start on February 19 in 2025

PCB chief expects India to participate in Champions Trophy 2025

By Rajdeep Saha 05:10 pm Oct 07, 202405:10 pm

What's the story Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, is confident that the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be hosted in Pakistan. He expects all teams, including India, to play in the tournament. The event will start on February 19 and end on March 9, with Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi chosen as venues. This would be India's first cricket tour to Pakistan since July 2008 if they send their team. Here's more.

Preparation update

Naqvi assures readiness of stadiums for Champions Trophy

Naqvi has assured that preparations for the tournament are on track and the stadiums will be ready to host the matches. He said, "The Indian team should come. I don't see them cancel or postpone coming here and we are confident we will host all teams in the Champions Trophy in Pakistan." He also added any remaining work would be completed after the tournament, hinting at potential upgrades to existing facilities.

Decision pending

BCCI VP states Indian government will decide on participation

Meanwhile, BCCI Vice-President Rajiv Shukla has made it clear that the final call on India's participation in the Champions Trophy will be taken by the Indian government. This comes as Naqvi continues to hope for India's participation in the tournament. The PCB chairman also responded to queries on Babar Azam's resignation from white-ball captaincy, asking the selection committee to take a well-thought long-term decision as captaincy is important.

Logistical plans

PCB considers easing logistics for Indian team and fans

Reportedly, the PCB is also considering measures to ease logistics for the Indian team and their fans. One such measure is hosting all of India's matches in Lahore, which is close to Amritsar. The plan comes amid uncertainty over India's participation in the tournament, and talks of possibly adopting a hybrid model which would have a venue outside Pakistan for India's matches.

ICC

No plans to relocate Champions Trophy from Pakistan: ICC CEO

Last month, the ICC reaffirmed its commitment to hold the Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan. The confirmation comes from Geoff Allardice, the Chief Executive of ICC, who stated that there are no plans to relocate the upcoming tournament. He clarified that no teams have expressed concerns about traveling to Pakistan for the event. This statement was aimed to quell any uncertainties surrounding the location of Champions Trophy 2025.