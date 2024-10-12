Summarize Simplifying... In short Pakistan's women's cricket team has had a history of low scores in T20 World Cups, with their lowest being 60 against England in 2009.

Other notable low totals include 75 against India in 2009, 80 against England in 2016, and 82 against Australia in 2024.

These performances have often led to early exits and losses, highlighting the team's struggle in the tournament. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Australia restricted Pakistan to just 82/10 recently (Image source: X/@ICC)

Decoding Pakistan's lowest all-out totals in Women's T20 World Cups

By Pavan Thimmaiah 10:13 pm Oct 12, 202410:13 pm

What's the story The Australian Women's Cricket team demolished Pakistan Women in their group-stage match in the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup. Australia restricted Pakistan to just 82/10 in their 20 overs, which is also Pakistan's fourth-lowest total in T20 World Cups. Ashleigh Gardner shone for Australia with 4/21 in her four overs. Here we present Pakistan's lowest all-out total in WT20 World Cups.

#1

60 - vs England, Taunton 2009

In the 2009 T20 World Cup, Pakistan set a painful record for their lowest T20I all-out total, collapsing to 60 runs against England. Despite England's modest total of 123, they comfortably triumphed. Holly Colvin's 3/18 was a standout performance, supported by two wickets each from Laura Marsh, Jenny Gunn, and Charlotte Edwards, all contributing to Pakistan's early exit.

#2

75 - vs India, Taunton 2009

In the same World Cup, Pakistan struggled again. They were bowled out for just 75 runs vs India. Priyanka Roy's brilliant 5/16 tore through their batting. India chased down the total with ease, winning by five wickets with 14 balls to spare. Anjum Chopra's steady 37* off 52 balls anchored the chase, sealing the victory for India.

#3

80 - vs England, Chennai 2016

In the 2016 WT20 World Cup, Pakistan fell to their third-lowest T20I total, posting 80 runs in response to England's 148. England's Charlotte Edwards anchored their innings with 77* off 61. Pakistan's chase crumbled under the bowling of Laura Marsh (3/12) and strong support from Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Georgia Elwiss, and Anya Shrubsole, who each claimed two wickets, sealing a dominant win for England.

#4

82 - vs Australia, Dubai 2024

In the 2024 World Cup, Australia handed Pakistan their fourth-lowest all-out total in WT20 World Cup history, dismissing them for just 82 in 19.5 overs. Aliya Riaz top-scored with 26 off 32 balls. Australia, continuing their perfect run, secured their third consecutive victory and are currently at the top of the standings, having won their first three matches.