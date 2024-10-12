Summarize Simplifying... In short Nishanth Saranu, a 6-foot-9-inch pacer from Hyderabad, only started taking cricket seriously at 19.

After training at the Coaching Beyond Academy and impressing scouts with his unique height and bowling style, he debuted in the Ranji Trophy and was selected as a net bowler for Pakistan's ODI World Cup 2023 campaign.

Despite missing out on the Under-19 T20 World Cup, his performances have shown potential, with mentors believing he could be a future asset for Indian cricket. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Nishanth Saranu recently made his Ranji Trophy debut

Who is Nishanth Saranu? Hyderabad's 6-foot-9-inch pacer

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:52 pm Oct 12, 202409:52 pm

What's the story Hyderabad's towering fast bowler Nishanth Saranu made his Ranji Trophy debut against Gujarat. Saranu, who stands at an impressive six foot and nine inches, has quickly made a name for himself in the cricketing world with his unique stature and bowling skills. His journey from a novice cricketer to a Ranji debutant is nothing short of inspiring. Here's all about him.

Cricketing journey

Saranu's early struggles and inspiration from Bumrah

Saranu didn't take cricket seriously until 2021 when he was 19. Back then, he weighed a whopping 102kg and first attempted badminton and tennis for fitness before discovering his love for cricket. "I was too chubby...and weighed 102kg," Saranu told The Indian Express. He was inspired by Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah and even copied his bowling action in his early days.

Professional guidance

Saranu's training at Coaching Beyond Academy

Saranu honed his skills at the Coaching Beyond Academy in Hyderabad, which is run by former India fielding coach R Sridhar. Under veteran bowling coach TA Sekhar, he refined his action. His domestic journey has been fast-tracked, having featured in the Vijay Merchant and Cooch Behar Trophies. Saranu's unique height and bowling style caught the attention of Mumbai Indians scouts, who offered him to bowl in the IPL as a net bowler.

Debut performance

Saranu's debut in Ranji Trophy

Saranu made a strong impression in his Ranji Trophy debut by picking up two wickets on Day 1. He finished the day with 2/46 across 12 overs. His journey took an exciting turn when he was picked as a net bowler for Pakistan's ODI World Cup 2023 campaign during their preparation in Hyderabad. His towering frame caught the attention of Pakistan's bowling coach Morne Morkel, who noticed Saranu's ability to generate extra bounce and encouraged him to increase his speed.

Cricketing future

Saranu's family support and future prospects

Saranu credits his family, especially his parents, for their unwavering support as he made the transition from playing cricket for fun to competing professionally. Although he narrowly missed out on selection for the 2024 Under-19 T20 World Cup in South Africa, his performances in the Challenger and Quadrangular series have shown his potential. Mentors like R Sridhar believe Saranu could be an asset for Indian cricket with more experience.