Australian cricketer Pat Cummins praised Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah and acknowledged the challenge posed by the Indian team ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

He plans to draw motivation from Australia's previous victories against India in the World Test Championship and ODI World Cup.

Cummins also noted the absence of Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara, but remains confident in his team's ability to adapt.

Bumrah is a key player for India (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Pat Cummins acknowledges Jasprit Bumrah's threat ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:02 am Oct 16, 202409:02 am

What's the story Australian cricket team captain, Pat Cummins has expressed his admiration for Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah. He feels that handling Bumrah's bowling prowess will be key to Australia's success in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The five-match series will kick-off in November with both nations fighting for the coveted title. Notably, Bumrah has enjoyed operating on Australian tracks.

Cummins praises Bumrah's skills and Indian team's strategy

In a chat with The Sydney Morning Herald, Cummins had high praise for Bumrah, calling him a "fantastic bowler." He also recognized the threat posed by other Indian players, who are relatively unknown to the Australian side. Though he has never played with Indian captain Rohit Sharma, Cummins praised the Indian team's organization and strategic planning.

Australia to draw inspiration from past victories

Cummins intends to use Australia's past successes as inspiration for the upcoming series. He emphasized their victories in the last two ICC finals — the World Test Championship and ODI World Cup — against India. "We'll be trying to lean on those memories," he said, hinting at a plan of drawing strength from past victories.

Cummins reflects on Pujara's absence from upcoming series

The Australian skipper also spoke about Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara's absence from the upcoming series. He described their past encounters as "real Test cricket" and said he enjoyed their competitive matches. Although he admitted Pujara's absence will give the series a "different feel," Cummins is confident his team will adapt.