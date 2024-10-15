Summarize Simplifying... In short In their 62 Test cricket encounters, India has dominated New Zealand with 22 wins compared to the Kiwis' 13.

New Zealand's last Test win in India was back in 1988, and they've been winless in India since then.

New Zealand's last Test win in India was back in 1988, and they've been winless in India since then.

Brendon McCullum and Kane Williamson are notable performers for New Zealand against India, with McCullum being the only Kiwi to score over 1,000 runs in these matches.

New Zealand have won only two Tests in India

NZ eye first Test win against India in 21st century

By Parth Dhall 04:57 pm Oct 15, 2024

What's the story New Zealand will be eyeing redemption as they take on hosts India in the upcoming three-match Test series. The 1st Test will be held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, starting October 16. The Kiwis, who are coming off two successive defeats in Sri Lanka, would want to challenge an even hostile Indian side. Have a look at their Test record against India.

Record

Thirteen Test wins against India

India have an edge over New Zealand in Tests. As per ESPNcricinfo, the two teams have been involved in 62 Test encounters, with the Kiwis winning only 13. While India have beaten the Kiwis 22 times, the rest of matches have been drawn. The last series between the two sides saw India win 1-0 at home in 2021.

Away

NZ's Test record against India overseas

New Zealand have lost 17 of their 36 Tests played in India (against the hosts). Their tally includes just two wins and 17 drawn matches. It is worth noting that New Zealand's last Test win in India came in November 1988, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. They have been winless in the format in India ever since.

Information

Their only other Test win in India

New Zealand's first and only other Test win in India came in October 1969. They won the 2nd Test held in Nagpur by 167 runs. Graham Dowling led the Kiwis in that Test.

Performers

NZ's star performers against India in Tests

Brendon McCullum remains the only New Zealand batter with over 1,000 runs against India in Test cricket. He owns 1,224 runs in 10 Tests, including a historic triple-century. Kane Williamson has 871 runs from 13 Tests against India. Meanwhile, only Sir Richard Hadlee (65) and Tim Southee (52) have 50+ Test wickets for the Kiwis against India.