Summarize Simplifying... In short India dominated the 2nd T20I against Bangladesh, thanks to a 108-run partnership between Rinku and Nitish, and a quick 32 from Hardik Pandya.

Despite early setbacks, India finished strong, while Bangladesh struggled with regular wicket losses.

Indian bowlers, led by Varun Chakravarthy, kept the pressure on, with each of the seven bowlers taking wickets.

Bangladesh's bowling, however, was less effective, with Taskin Ahmed being the best performer.

India posted 221/9 thanks to fifties from Nitish and Rinku (Image source: X/@BCCI)

2nd T20I, Dominant India crush Bangladesh to seal series: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:26 pm Oct 09, 202410:26 pm

What's the story India demolished Bangladesh in the second T20I, held at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium, to seal the three-match rubber 2-0. Much like the series opener, the second game was also a one-sided affair as India posted 221/9 batting first thanks to fifties from Nitish Reddy and Rinku Singh. The Tigers faltered in response and were restricted to 135/9. Here are the key stats.

Summary

How did the game pan out?

The Indian team suffered early setbacks, losing three early wickets. Rinku and Nitish joined forces when the hosts were 41/3. Their 108-run partnership and a fiery 32 from Hardik Pandya meant India finished at 221/9. Bangladesh never got going as they lost wickets at regular intervals. Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav was spot-on with his bowling changes. Mahmudullah (40) scored the most for Bangladesh.

Reddy

Third T20 fifty for Reddy

Reddy ended up scoring 74 off just 34 deliveries as he smoked four boundaries and seven sixes. He scored an unbeaten 16 in the series opener, which marked his international debut. As per ESPNcricinfo, this was his third T20 fifty as he now boasts 485 runs across 22 games at 31-plus (SR: 127-plus). The 21-year-old also took two wickets in the game (2/23).

DYK

Do you know?

At 21 years and 136 days, Nitish became India's fourth-youngest batter to register a 50-plus score in T20Is. As per Cricbuzz, he is only behind Rohit Sharma (20y 143d), Tilak Varma (20y 271d), and Rishabh Pant (21y 38d). Reddy registered the fifth-most runs by an Indian batter against spinners in a T20I innings (53). His strike rate against spin was a dazzling 278.94.

Rinku

Third T20I fifty for Rinku

Rinku was dismissed for 53 off just 29 deliveries as he smoked five boundaries and three sixes. This was his third half-century in T20Is. As per ESPNcricinfo, Rinku has smashed 471 runs from 25 T20Is at a brilliant average of 58.87. The tally includes two fifties and a strike rate of 175.09. This was his maiden T20I innings against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh bowlers

Dismal show from Bangladesh bowlers

Taskin Ahmed was the best Bangladesh bowler as he recorded 2/16 across four overs. Tanzim Hasan Sakib lost his way as he ended with 2/50 (4 overs). Mustafizur Rehman (2/36) also took two wickets but was expensive. Spinner Rishad Hossain took three wickets but gave away 55 runs in four overs. Mehidy Hasan Miraz bowled three wicket-less overs for 46 runs.

Indian bowlers

Seven bowlers operated for India

Skipper SKY used seven bowlers and each of them was among wickets. Varun Chakravarthy (2/19 in four overs) was the pick of the bowlers. Mayank Yadav (1/30) and Reddy (2/19) were the only other bowler to complete their quota. Batting all-rounders Abhishek Sharma (1/10), Riyan Parag (1/16) struck once. Arshdeep Singh (1/26) took the opening wicket. Notably, Pandya didn't bowl in the game.