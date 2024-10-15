Summarize Simplifying... In short In his Test debut, Pakistan's Kamran Ghulam scored a century, contributing to a 149-run partnership with Ayub.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board has dropped Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, and Naseem Shah from the squad for the remaining Tests against England.

In a tactical shift, Pakistan has opted for a spin-heavy strategy for the second Test, including Noman Ali and Zahid Mehmood in the playing XI. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Ghulam and Saim Ayub stitched a solid 149-run partnership (Image source: X/@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan's Kamran Ghulam smokes century on Test debut: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:53 pm Oct 15, 202404:53 pm

What's the story Kamran Ghulam, who has replaced former Pakistan captain Babar Azam, made a dream debut in the ongoing second Test against England in Multan. He smoked a stunning century to power the home team. Ghulam and Saim Ayub stitched a solid 149-run partnership, taking Pakistan away from an early top-order collapse. The duo took the English bowling attack to the cleaners in the first two sessions of Day 1.

Stellar debut

Ghulam's impressive performance against England's spinners

Ghulam, who has been a revelation in domestic cricket, brought up his half-century off 104 balls. He was particularly brutal against the spinners, smashing Jack Leach for an early six in his innings. Meanwhile, he brought up a century in the final session. As mentioned, he and Ayub (77) added 149 runs after the hosts were reduced to 19/2.

Squad changes

PCB drops Babar Azam for remaining Tests against England

Notably, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday, October 13, announced that it had dropped star batter Babar Azam for the remaining two Tests against England. Sarfaraz Ahmed and fast bowlers Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah were also released from the squad. Wrist spinner Abrar Ahmed was left out due to his recovery from dengue fever.

Tactical shift

Pakistan's spin-heavy strategy for 2nd Test against England

For the second Test against England, Pakistan have included Noman Ali and Zahid Mehmood in their playing XI. The move marks a shift toward a spin-heavy strategy in the crucial match. Ghulam, who made his Test debut with a First-Class record of 4,377 runs in 59 matches at an average of 49.17, indeed has big shoes to fill.