The India-Australia match was marred by injuries on both ends (Image source: X/@ICC)

WT20 WC: Here's how India can still qualify for semi-finals

What's the story India's hopes of reaching the semi-finals of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 seemed dashed after they lost to Australia by nine runs on Sunday, October 13. The match was played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, where Australia extended their winning streak in the tournament to 15 games. Despite missing their captain Alyssa Healy due to a foot injury, the Australian side crossed the line. Here we look at how India can qualify for the semis.

Match details

Australia's batting prowess and India's bowling efforts

After opting to bat first, Australia posted a competitive 151/8. Grace Harris, who replaced Healy in the top order, top-scored for the team with a 40-run knock off 41 balls. Tahlia McGrath and Ellyse Perry also played a crucial role, scoring 32 runs each. For India, Renuka Singh and Deepti Sharma were successful in taking two wickets each.

Run chase

India's unsuccessful chase and Kaur's valiant effort

In reply to Australia's target, India could only manage a paltry 142/9. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur remained unbeaten on 54 runs off 47 balls, including six boundaries. However, her efforts went in vain as the team couldn't win the match. In the final over, India needed 14 runs but lost four wickets instead, and lost the match by nine runs.

Semi-final hopes

India's semi-final prospects now depend on other teams

Despite the loss, India still have a chance to go through to the next round. Their fate now depends on the match between New Zealand and Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium on October 14. If Pakistan beat New Zealand, or if net run rates favor India, they could still make it to the semi-finals. This leaves Indian fans sitting on the edge of their seats, waiting for other matches' results.

Player changes

Injuries and replacements mark the match

Meanwhile, the India-Australia match was marred by injuries on both ends. Australia played without their captain and wicket-keeper Alyssa Healy, while India was forced to replace Asha Sobhana with Radha Yadav soon after the toss. Shreyanka Patil, Pooja Vastrakar, and Radha Yadav each took one wicket for India during the match.