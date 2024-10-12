Summarize Simplifying... In short Jasprit Bumrah has been appointed as India's vice-captain for the upcoming Test series against New Zealand, stepping up in the absence of Rohit Sharma.

The squad also includes notable players like Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Rishabh Pant.

The series will commence in Bengaluru on October 16, with subsequent matches in Pune and Mumbai.

Bumrah has been given additional responsibilities as vice-captain (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Jasprit Bumrah named India's vice-captain for New Zealand Tests: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 07:57 am Oct 12, 2024

What's the story The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a 15-member team for the upcoming three-match Test series against New Zealand. The squad features Rohit Sharma as captain and Jasprit Bumrah as vice-captain. However, Mohammed Shami continues to be missing as he is still recovering from injury. This comes amid speculation that Sharma may not be available for one of India's first two Tests against Australia later this year.

Notably, Shami has not played for India since the Men's World Cup final against Australia in November last year, and his recovery process continues. Meanwhile, Bumrah has been given additional responsibilities as vice-captain for the series against New Zealand. This decision is significant, especially considering reports about Rohit's potential unavailability for the initial part of the Australia tour.

India's Test squad for New Zealand series

The rest of the Indian team comprises Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj and Akash Deep. Left-arm pacer Yash Dayal has been dropped from the squad that triumphed in a two-match Test series against Bangladesh last month.

Along with all-rounder Nitish Reddy, three fast bowlers - Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav, and Prasidh Krishna - have been named as traveling reserves for the New Zealand series. The Test series will kick off in Bengaluru on October 16, followed by a match in Pune starting October 24. The tour ends at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium where the third Test will be played from November 1.

India's squad for NZ Tests

