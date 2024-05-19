Next Article

Ravindra Jadeja recorded 267 runs and eight wickets in IPL 2024

Records scripted by CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in IPL 2024

What's the story Ravindra Jadeja's all-round form was one of the positives for Chennai Super Kings in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The Indian all-rounder starred with both bat and ball as the Yellow Army failed to reach the playoffs. RCB denied the Yellow Army the coveted playoff berth with a 27-run win. Have a look at Jadeja's notable records from the season.

Jadeja's third season with 250+ runs

Jadeja racked up 267 runs from 14 matches at a remarkable average of 44.50 in IPL 2024. His tally included a strike-rate of 142.78 (one half-century). Jadeja touched the 250-run mark in a season for the third time. He scored 283 runs in 2011 and 295 runs in 2009. The season also saw the third half-century of IPL career.

Two three-wicket hauls

Jadeja wasn't as effective with the ball but took eight wickets with an economy rate of 7.85. His best bowling spell came against Kolkata Knight Riders (3/18). He also snapped up 3/20 against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala.

A unique feat for Jadeja

Besides taking a three-fer, Jadeja scored a 26-ball 43 against PBKS. As per Cricket Statistician Rajneesh Gupta, it was the fifth instance of a CSK player scoring 30+ runs and taking three-plus wickets in an IPL match. Notably, Jadeja did this on all five occasions.

Other notable records scripted by Jadeja

In Match 34 against Lucknow Super Giants, Jadeja completed 3,500 T20 runs. He slammed an unbeaten 57(40) in that match. Jadeja touched the 3,500-run mark in his 317th match (227 innings). In the KKR game, the CSK all-rounder two catches to enter the record books. He became the first player to amass 1,000-plus runs, claim 100-plus wickets, and secure 100-plus catches in the IPL.