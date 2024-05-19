Next Article

Prabhsimran finished the season with 300-plus runs (Source: X/@IPL)

Prabhsimran Singh slams his fourth 50-plus score in IPL: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 05:16 pm May 19, 202405:16 pm

What's the story Punjab Kings opener Prabhsimran Singh hammered a stunning 71 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the penultimate league match of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) in Hyderabad. Having faced 45 balls, he slammed seven fours and four sixes. He was also involved in two 50-plus stands. Meanwhile, the young batter finished the season with over 300 runs. Here we decode his stats.

Knock

A stunning effort from Prabhsimran

PBKS were off to a stellar start as Prabhsimran and Atharva Taide (46 off 27) added 97 runs for the opening wicket. Both batters were watchful initially before cutting loose. Prabhsimran found another potent partner in Rilee Rossouw after Taide's departure as the duo added to SRH's agony. They added 54 runs before Prabhsimran fell to Sanvir Singh in the 15th over.

Stats

Fourth fifty-plus score for Prabhsimran in IPL

This was Prabhsimran's fourth fifty-plus score in IPL as he has now raced to 756 runs across 34 matches at an average of 22.23 (100: 1). His strike rate is 146.22. Meanwhile, he finished IPL 2024 with 334 runs across 14 matches, striking at 156.80 (50s: 2). Prabhsimran now boasts 2,103 T20 runs at a strike rate of 143.54 (100s: 2, 50s: 14).

Summary

PBKS posted a strong total

Besides Prabhsimran and Taide, Rossouw contributed with a fiery 49 off 24 balls as PBKS posted a massive 214/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Stand-in captain Jitesh Sharma chipped in with 32* off 15 balls. Meanwhile, T Natarajan was the pick of the SRH bowlers, claiming 2/33 in four overs. Pat Cummins and Vijayakanth Viyaskanth claimed one wicket apiece.