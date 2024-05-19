Next Article

MS Dhoni struck at 220.55 in IPL 2024

Notable records of MS Dhoni in IPL 2024

By Parth Dhall 04:35 pm May 19, 202404:35 pm

What's the story MS Dhoni suffered heartbreak after Chennai Super Kings failed to reach the Indian Premier League 2024 playoffs. The 42-year-old couldn't get the Super Kings home against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a must-win encounter. Nevertheless, Thala Dhoni entertain his fans with his death-over blitz throughout the tournament. He finished with a strike-rate of 220.55 with the bat. Here are his notable records in IPL 2024.

SR

Dhoni's highest strike rate in a season

Dhoni batted only in death overs in IPL 2024 as he came off arthroscopy surgery. The former CSK skipper continued to star with blistering cameos. He smashed 161 runs from 14 matches and returned unbeaten eight times. Due to this, his batting average touched 53.67. Dhoni hammered 14 fours and 13 sixes, having struck at a staggering 220.55, his highest strike-rate in a season.

Runs

Highest run-scorer against RCB

Dhoni, on May 18, became the highest run-scorer against RCB in the IPL. He now owns 864 runs at 39.27 versus RCB (SR: 141.87) in the IPL. The tally includes four half-centuries. He has featured in 36 matches against the opposition. The former CSK skipper slammed a 30-ball 65 in his first-ever innings against RCB in the IPL, in the inaugural edition (2008).

Wins

First to 150 IPL wins as player

Last month, Dhoni etched his name in the history books. The veteran cricketer has become the first player to earn 150 wins in the tournament's history. Dhoni attained the milestone in CSK's win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 46. It is worth noting that 133 of Dhoni's wins in the IPL have come as captain.

Information

Second batter with 5,000 IPL runs for CSK

In Match 29 against Mumbai Indians, Dhoni became the second batter after Suresh Raina (5,529) to touch the 5,000-run mark for CSK. Playing his 250th game for the them, Dhoni raced past 5,000 runs.

Records

Other notable records set by Dhoni

As mentioned, Dhoni's final-over exploits made headlines throughout the IPL 2024 league stage. He has now raced to 69 sixes in the 20th over with an incredible strike-rate of 246.66. In Match 59, he became the fifth batter to complete 250 IPL sixes. At 42 years and 259 days, he also become the second-oldest Indian to feature in an IPL match.