WT20 WC: Alyssa Healy sustains injury ahead of India clash

What's the story Australia's cricket team captain Alyssa Healy suffered an "acute right foot injury" during her side's 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup match against Pakistan on October 11. The incident occurred as she was attempting a second run. She made 37 off 23 balls in a chase of 83. Despite reaching the crease, Healy was visibly in pain and had to leave the field shortly after. Cricket Australia confirmed the nature of her injury and announced further scans on Saturday.

Vlaeminck's shoulder dislocation adds to Australia's injury woes

In another setback for the Australian team, right-arm fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck dislocated her right shoulder during the Pakistan game. She hence walked off without bowling a single delivery. This was Vlaeminck's first World Cup game since 2018 and only the second of her career. Her injury is the latest in a long line of setbacks which have included two ACL injuries, a twice-dislocated left shoulder, and stress fractures to her foot.

Australia's resilience shines despite injury setbacks

Despite injuries to key players, Australia showed incredible resilience in their match against Pakistan. The team restricted Pakistan to just 82 runs, the lowest total of the tournament so far. Megan Schutt was a standout performer for Australia with figures of 1/7 from three overs, surpassing Pakistan's Nida Dar as the leading wicket-taker in women's T20Is with 144 wickets.

Gardner's off-spin secures victory for Australia

Ashleigh Gardner also played a key role in Australia's win over Pakistan, picking four wickets for just 21 runs with her offspin. This included three wickets in the penultimate over as Gardner recorded her best T20I figures since the last edition of the tournament. Despite Healy's injury and Vlaeminck's early exit from the game, Australia chased down Pakistan's total to register their third consecutive win. Notably, Australia's last league game is against India on October 13 in Sharjah.