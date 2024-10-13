ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Australia humble India
India's ICC Women's T20 World Cup semi-final hopes now hang in the balance after they suffered a nine-run defeat to at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Despite Harmanpreet Kaur's unbeaten half-century, India failed to chase down 151 against the world champions. The loss has left India hoping that Pakistan beats New Zealand in tomorrow's match. Here's more on the match.
Kaur's valiant effort not enough to secure victory
Though Kaur's unbeaten 54 off 44 deliveries was the highlight of the match, it wasn't enough to get India over the line. The team struggled during a five-over period between overs 8 and 13, scoring just 25 runs. This slow pace saw the required run rate rise above 10. Despite Kaur's efforts, including two fours in the final overs, India couldn't overcome Australia's strong bowling attack led by Annabel Sutherland (2/22).
Australia's strong start sets challenging target
Batting first, stand-in skipper Tahlia McGrath's Australia set a daunting target for India. Despite losing Beth Mooney and Georgia Wareham early, McGrath and Grace Harris steadied the innings with a brilliant partnership. Their efforts were further bolstered by veteran all-rounder Ellyse Perry's quickfire 32 off 23 deliveries, as Australia posted a competitive total of 151/8 in their allotted overs.
India's chase falter despite promising start
India's chase started on a promising note with Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues providing quick runs. However, their dismissals along with that of Smriti Mandhana saw India at 48/3 after seven overs. The partnership between Kaur and Deepti Sharma added 63 runs off 55 balls but it wasn't enough to take the team over the line.