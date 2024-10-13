Summarize Simplifying... In short In the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Australia triumphed over India despite a strong performance from Kaur, who scored an unbeaten 54 off 44 deliveries.

Australia's robust bowling attack, led by Annabel Sutherland, and a solid partnership between Tahlia McGrath and Grace Harris, helped set a challenging target that India couldn't reach.

Despite a promising start, India's chase faltered, resulting in Australia's victory.

Harmanpreet Kaur slammed an unbeaten half-century

ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Australia humble India

By Rajdeep Saha 11:41 pm Oct 13, 202411:41 pm

What's the story India's ICC Women's T20 World Cup semi-final hopes now hang in the balance after they suffered a nine-run defeat to at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Despite Harmanpreet Kaur's unbeaten half-century, India failed to chase down 151 against the world champions. The loss has left India hoping that Pakistan beats New Zealand in tomorrow's match. Here's more on the match.

Match highlights

Kaur's valiant effort not enough to secure victory

Though Kaur's unbeaten 54 off 44 deliveries was the highlight of the match, it wasn't enough to get India over the line. The team struggled during a five-over period between overs 8 and 13, scoring just 25 runs. This slow pace saw the required run rate rise above 10. Despite Kaur's efforts, including two fours in the final overs, India couldn't overcome Australia's strong bowling attack led by Annabel Sutherland (2/22).

Australia's innings

Australia's strong start sets challenging target

Batting first, stand-in skipper Tahlia McGrath's Australia set a daunting target for India. Despite losing Beth Mooney and Georgia Wareham early, McGrath and Grace Harris steadied the innings with a brilliant partnership. Their efforts were further bolstered by veteran all-rounder Ellyse Perry's quickfire 32 off 23 deliveries, as Australia posted a competitive total of 151/8 in their allotted overs.

India's innings

India's chase falter despite promising start

India's chase started on a promising note with Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues providing quick runs. However, their dismissals along with that of Smriti Mandhana saw India at 48/3 after seven overs. The partnership between Kaur and Deepti Sharma added 63 runs off 55 balls but it wasn't enough to take the team over the line.