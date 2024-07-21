In short Simplifying... In short Harmanpreet Kaur has made cricket history, becoming the second-highest run-getter in Women's T20 Internationals with 3,415 runs, surpassing Australia's Meg Lanning.

Harmanpreet Kaur becomes second-highest run-getter in WT20Is: Stats

What's the story Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur smoked a brilliant fifty in Match 5 of the 2024 Women's Asia Cup T20 against the United Arab Emirates. The veteran batter led from the front and scored a breathtaking 66 off just 47 balls. She smoked seven fours and a maximum as India posted 201/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Harmanpreet also became the second-highest run-getter in WT20Is.

A fine hand from Harmanpreet

Harmanpreet, playing her maiden WT20I against UAE, arrived with the scorecard reading 52/2. She paced her knock to perfection and dominated a 54-run stand with Jemimah Rodrigues (14) to take India past 100. The Indian star then played the second fiddle in the 75-run partnership with Richa Ghosh, who made an unbeaten 29-ball 64. Notably, Harmanpreet got run out in the final over.

Most runs in T20 Asia Cup history

This was Harmanpreet's second fifty in the Asia Cup T20 and also her highest score in the tourney. She recently went past former Indian skipper Mithali Raj (402) to become the highest run-getter in the tournament's history. Having played 19 games at the competition, Harmanpreet now owns 470 runs at 39.16 as her strike rate reads 104.67.

Second-most runs in WT20Is

Meanwhile, Harmanpreet has overall raced to 3,415 runs in 171 WT20Is at 28.22 with her strike rate being 107.35. (50s: 12, 100: 1). The dasher displaced Australia's Meg Lanning (3,405) as the second-highest run-getter in the format. She is now only behind New Zealand's Suzie Bates (4,348). Meanwhile, 1,155 of Harmanpreet's runs have come in neutral games at 29.61.

Historic partnership, highest score

As mentioned, Harmanpreet and Richa added 75 runs for the fifth wicket. This is now the highest-ever stand for the fifth wicket or lower in Women's Asia Cup T20 history. Meanwhile, the duo's brilliance meant India became the first team to touch the 200-run mark in the competition. India's 188/5 versus Malaysia in 2022 was the previous highest score.