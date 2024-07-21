In short Simplifying... In short Despite their regular participation in the Olympics, countries like Antigua and Barbuda, Albania, Bhutan, Myanmar, Congo, Rwanda, and Bosnia and Herzegovina have yet to secure a medal.

Around 50-60 other nations, including Belize, Chad, South Sudan, Turkmenistan, Sierra Leone, and Somalia, are also awaiting their first Olympic medals.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan and Barbados, along with a few others, have managed to clinch bronze and silver medals, but the elusive gold still remains out of reach.

Bangladesh features on this list (Source: X/@Olympics.com)

These prominent nations are yet to clinch an Olympic gold

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:36 pm Jul 21, 202402:36 pm

What's the story The Olympics, a prestigious global sporting event since 1896, has seen many nations claim medals. However, several countries including Bangladesh, Antigua and Barbuda, Albania, Bhutan, Myanmar, Congo, Rwanda and Bosnia and Herzegovina have yet to secure this honor. Bangladesh holds the distinction of being the most populous nation never to have won an Olympic medal. Here we look at the nations who are yet to clinch an Olympic gold medal (Summer Games).

Caribbean island duo's Olympic journey

Antigua and Barbuda, known for its small population and landmass, has been participating in the Olympics since 1976. Despite regularly fielding athletes in athletics and swimming events, the Caribbean island duo has not yet secured a medal. Similarly, Albania's athletes have primarily competed in wrestling, shooting, swimming, and weightlifting but are yet to taste victory. The country sent its maximum number of competitors in 2008 and 2012 with a total of 11 sportspersons.

Bhutan and Myanmar's Olympic endeavors

Bhutan, another nation yet to win an Olympic medal, fielded its maximum number of athletes in 1984 and 1992 with a total of six competitors. In the 2016 Olympics, two athletes represented Bhutan in shooting and archery but did not advance beyond the early stages. Myanmar, participating regularly since 1948, has also not secured a medal. The country's best-ever finish was at the 2004 Olympics when weightlifter Nan Hine finished fourth but was later banned due to steroid consumption.

Congo, Rwanda, and Bosnia's Olympic participation

Congo, another populous nation without an Olympic medal, first participated in the Olympics in 1968 and returned in 1984. Since then, it has competed regularly with its highest number of athlete representations coming in the 1992 (17). Rwanda first participated in the Olympics in 1984 and has been a regular participant since then. Bosnia and Herzegovina first participated in the Olympics in 1992 with its highest number of athletes fielded at the 2016 Rio Olympics with 11 competitors.

Other nations awaiting Olympic medals

In addition to the aforementioned countries, there are approximately 50-60 other nations that have not won an Olympic medal. These include Belize, Chad, South Sudan, Turkmenistan, Sierra Leone and Somalia among others. However, there is a glimmer of hope as participation from these nations has increased significantly along with investment from their governments in coaching and facilities. This could potentially lead to some of these countries securing their first Olympic medals in future games.

Afghanistan and Barbados await gold

Afghanistan and Barbados have opened their account in Olympics, having claimed two and one bronze medals, respectively. However, both nations are yet to clinch gold. Burkina Faso (1 bronze), Cyprus (1 silver), Djibouti (1 bronze), Eritrea (1 bronze), and Gabon (1 bronze) are some of the other nations to have clinched medals at the Olympics. However, the gold remains elusive for them.