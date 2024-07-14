In short Simplifying... In short At the 2012 London Olympics, India bagged six medals, surpassing their 2008 record.

The medalists included Gagan Narang and Vijay Kumar in shooting, Saina Nehwal in badminton, Mary Kom in boxing, and Yogeshwar Dutt and Sushil Kumar in wrestling.

Notably, Sushil became the first Indian with multiple Olympic medals, Nehwal won India's first badminton medal, and Kom was the first Indian woman to win an Olympic boxing medal.

Mary Kom won the bronze medal in boxing (Image source: X/@Paris2024)

Olympics: How did India fare at 2012 London Games?

By Parth Dhall 12:59 pm Jul 14, 202412:59 pm

What's the story The 2008 Beijing Olympics saw some historic achievements for Team India. Abhinav Bindra won India's first-ever individual gold medal (shooting), while Vijender Singh and Sushil Kumar prevailed in boxing and wrestling, respectively. Notably, the Indian contingent continued to script history at the 2012 London Games. The nation extended its total medal haul to six. How did Team India fare at the London Olympics?

Medals

India's medalists at London Games

India topped its 2008 record in London, having won as many as six medals (two silver and four bronze). Gagan Narang (bronze in shooting), Vijay Kumar (silver in shooting), Saina Nehwal (bronze in badminton), Mary Kom (bornze in boxing), Yogeshwar Dutt (bornze in wrestling), and Sushil Kumar (silver in wrestling) were India's medalists at the London Games.

Sushil

India's first-ever individual with multiple Olympic medals

In 2008, Sushil brought home India's second medal in wrestling and the first since KD Jadhav's bronze at the 1952 Summer Olympics. The Indian wrestler defeated Leonid Spiridonov 3:1 in the bronze medal clash. Sushil settled for a silver medal at the 2012 London Games after losing the final. He became India's first-ever individual to win multiple Olympic medals post independence.

Nehwal

First Olympic medal in badminton

Saina Nehwal scripted history at the London Games after winning the bronze medal in women's singles badminton. She secured the medal after Wang Xin retired from the bronze medal playoff with an injury. Nehwal won India's first-ever medal in badminton at Olympics. She claimed the fourth medal for India at the London Games.

Mary Kom

Mary Kom brought home medal in boxing

Four days after Nehwal made India proud, boxer Mary Kom entered the record books. The latter claimed the bronze medal after losing to Great Britain's Nicola Adams in the semi-final (women's flyweight event). Mary became the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal in boxing. Magnificent Mary was the only Indian female boxer to have qualified for the 2012 Olympics.