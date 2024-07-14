Olympics: How did India fare at 2012 London Games?
The 2008 Beijing Olympics saw some historic achievements for Team India. Abhinav Bindra won India's first-ever individual gold medal (shooting), while Vijender Singh and Sushil Kumar prevailed in boxing and wrestling, respectively. Notably, the Indian contingent continued to script history at the 2012 London Games. The nation extended its total medal haul to six. How did Team India fare at the London Olympics?
India's medalists at London Games
India topped its 2008 record in London, having won as many as six medals (two silver and four bronze). Gagan Narang (bronze in shooting), Vijay Kumar (silver in shooting), Saina Nehwal (bronze in badminton), Mary Kom (bornze in boxing), Yogeshwar Dutt (bornze in wrestling), and Sushil Kumar (silver in wrestling) were India's medalists at the London Games.
India's first-ever individual with multiple Olympic medals
In 2008, Sushil brought home India's second medal in wrestling and the first since KD Jadhav's bronze at the 1952 Summer Olympics. The Indian wrestler defeated Leonid Spiridonov 3:1 in the bronze medal clash. Sushil settled for a silver medal at the 2012 London Games after losing the final. He became India's first-ever individual to win multiple Olympic medals post independence.
First Olympic medal in badminton
Saina Nehwal scripted history at the London Games after winning the bronze medal in women's singles badminton. She secured the medal after Wang Xin retired from the bronze medal playoff with an injury. Nehwal won India's first-ever medal in badminton at Olympics. She claimed the fourth medal for India at the London Games.
Mary Kom brought home medal in boxing
Four days after Nehwal made India proud, boxer Mary Kom entered the record books. The latter claimed the bronze medal after losing to Great Britain's Nicola Adams in the semi-final (women's flyweight event). Mary became the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal in boxing. Magnificent Mary was the only Indian female boxer to have qualified for the 2012 Olympics.