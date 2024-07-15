In short Simplifying... In short India has won a total of 10 Olympic gold medals, with two won by individuals and eight by the men's hockey team.

The individual golds were won by shooter Abhinav Bindra in 2008 and javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra in 2021.

The hockey team's gold streak includes six consecutive wins from 1928 to 1956, and their first gold as an independent nation in 1948.

Neeraj Chopra secured India its second-ever individual gold medal (Image source: X/@Paris2024)

Olympics: How many gold medals has India won?

By Parth Dhall 04:38 pm Jul 15, 202404:38 pm

What's the story The 33rd Summer Olympics edition will be underway on July 26 in Paris, the capital of France. Over 10,000 athletes will feature at the Paris Games for 19 days, which involves 329 events. India, which will field 113 athletes, is vying for its third individual gold medal at the Games. Have a look at India's gold medalists at the Olympics so far.

Abhinav Bindra

Abhinav Bindra: India's first-ever Olympic gold medalist

Over a century after first competing at the Olympics, India finally opened its gold medal account in Beijing 2008. Shooter Abhinav Bindra became India's first-ever individual gold medalist as he won the men's 10-meter air rifle event, securing a total of 700.5 points. Notably, Bindra became the first Indian to hold the World Shooting Championships and Olympic titles concurrently.

Neeraj Chopra

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra scripted history at Tokyo Games

India's third and only other athletics medal at the Olympics came after as many as 121 years. Neeraj Chopra scripted history by securing a historic gold medal in men's javelin throw at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (held in 2021). He brought home India's first-ever gold medal in athletics at the Olympics. Chopra also became India's second Olympics individual gold medalist after Bindra.

Hockey

Eight gold medals in hockey

It is worth noting that India overall owns 10 Olympic gold medals, with individuals winning two of those. As many as eight gold medals have been won by the Indian men's hockey team. Interestingly, the Indian hockey contingent won six successive gold medals between 1928 and 1956 at the Olympics. The editions 1964 and 1980 saw India win two more gold medals in hockey.

Information

India's first Olympic gold after independence

Interestingly, India as an independent nation won its first-ever Olympic gold medal in 1948. The Indian men's hockey team defeated Great Britain 4-0 in the final to secure a momentous gold medal. The final was tagged as the "Battle of Champions".