Hoping to build on gains made by javelin throw: Jhajharia

Jhajharia said he has passed the stage where he feels the pressure of expectations

Two-time gold medalist Devendra Jhajharia is aiming to build on the unprecedented gains made by javelin throw at the upcoming Paralympic Games, following Neeraj Chopra's landmark gold at the preceding Olympics. His gold medal with a world record in the 2004 Athens Paralympics had almost gone unnoticed but Jhajharia is happy with the hype before the Tokyo Games.

Recognition

Chopra has brought much-awaited recognition to the game: Jhajharia

Jhajharia, the first Indian Paralympian to win two gold medals at the Paralympics (Athens 2004 and Rio 2016), said that Chopra has brought much-awaited respect and recognition to the game. "When I won the gold with a world record in 2004, it almost went unnoticed as people did not know about javelin throw at that time," he said.

Expectations

There is a lot of hype, expectations this time: Jhajharia

"Now with Chopra's historic gold, everyone is talking about javelin throw suddenly," Jhajharia, who competes in F46 events said. "Now the time has come when the game has got recognition. I know that after Olympic gold, everyone would be looking at me to win third Paralympic gold. There is a lot of hype and expectations this time," said the 40-year-old.

Experience

I don't take the pressure of expectations: Jhajharia

Jhajharia said he has passed the stage where he feels the pressure of expectations. "I don't take the pressure of expectations as I have 19 years of experience now. But I won't take the competition lightly as the Paralympics is the biggest stage and the world's best para-athletes would be present there," he added.

Information

Jhajharia feels that Chopra's gold is even more special

"I will try my level best to win gold with a world record," he said when asked about the expectations. Jhajharia feels that Chopra's gold is even more special as veterans like Johannes Vetter failed when it mattered the most.