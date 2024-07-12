In short Simplifying... In short Toyota's plan to supply hydrogen-powered cars for the Paris Olympics has sparked debate among scientists.

Critics argue that these vehicles, while carbon-free at the tailpipe, are likely to run on hydrogen derived from fossil fuels, making them more polluting than electric vehicles.

Despite Toyota's commitment to green energy, the lack of infrastructure for hydrogen refueling and the unavailability of green hydrogen fuel pose significant challenges. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Scientists argue that Toyota's hydrogen vehicle contradicts event's commitment to environmental sustainability

Why scientists want Paris Olympics to ditch Toyota's hydrogen car

By Akash Pandey 04:44 pm Jul 12, 202404:44 pm

What's the story A collective of 120 scientists, academics, and engineers have penned an open letter, urging the Paris Olympics organizers to reject Toyota's hydrogen-powered Mirai as the official vehicle of the games. They argue that this choice contradicts the event's commitment to environmental sustainability. The authors, from esteemed institutions like the University of Cambridge, University of Colorado, and Oxford University state: "Toyota's promotion of a hydrogen car is scientifically misaligned with net-zero and will damage the reputation of the 2024 Games."

Sustainability concerns

Environmental impact of hydrogen cars questioned

The authors of the letter argue that while hydrogen cars emit no carbon at the tailpipe, 96% of the world's hydrogen is derived from fossil fuels like methane gas. This makes most hydrogen-powered cars more polluting compared to electric vehicles (EVs) and only slightly cleaner than traditional combustion engine models. They further suggest that consumers who purchase the Mirai will likely run it on planet-heating fossil fuels.

Fleet plans

Toyota's green commitment under scrutiny

Toyota plans to supply the official fleet for the Paris Olympics, including 500 Mirai cars and 10 coaches running on hydrogen, besides 1,150 EVs. The company claims it will run the Mirais on hydrogen derived from organic matter and water, generated from renewable sources. However, critics argue that in reality, consumers who purchase the Mirai will likely run it on hydrogen derived from fossil fuels.

Decarbonization debate

Paris Olympics' green goals challenged

The Paris Olympics organizers aim to host the "greenest-ever Games," with plans to halve the carbon footprint, compared to levels in the 2010s by running entirely on renewable energy. This goal has led to criticism of Toyota's "multi-path strategy" for decarbonizing its vehicles, which some say focuses too little on EVs. Passenger cars and vans account for roughly 10% of global energy-related carbon pollution.

Infrastructure issues

Toyota's hydrogen-powered future may face hurdles

Toyota is investing in EVs but has also heavily focused on hybrids and plug-in hybrids. The automaker is one of the few major companies betting on hydrogen-powered vehicles. However, hydrogen vehicles have yet to become a popular choice for consumers, due to limited infrastructure for refueling with hydrogen. Green hydrogen—made from the electrolysis of water using renewable power like wind and solar—is not yet available to drivers and is unlikely to be offered at the pump anytime soon, experts say.