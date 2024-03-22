Next Article

Michael Jackson's mother earned a fortune from his estate

Michael Jackson's mother Katherine's wealth exceeds $55M following his death

By Isha Sharma 03:32 pm Mar 22, 2024

What's the story When the "King of Pop" Michael Jackson met his untimely death in 2009, not only did he leave behind a lasting musical legacy, but also massive financial wealth. In recent news, legal filings from MJ's estate have indicated that his mother, Katherine (93), has reportedly accumulated a wealth surpassing $55M since MJ's demise. She reportedly receives a monthly stipend of over $160K from his estate, contributing to a staggering $33M of her total fortune.

Details of her fortune

Over $15M spent on Katherine's luxuries by the estate

Beyond the monthly stipend, the estate has reportedly expended over $15M on Katherine's luxurious residence, transportation, and other amenities, reported TMZ. These benefits encompass services such as a chef, a private gardener, and security. Per the portal, "The financial info, if accurate, is absolutely eye-popping" and "Katherine is well taken care of by the estate." Katherine is yet to comment on the veracity of the report.

Reason behind findings

How these findings were made public

These findings swam to the surface when Katherine requested the estate to cover her legal costs for an appeal against a business transaction conducted by the estate. The transaction is reportedly about Sony acquiring half of MJ's music catalog for a substantial nine-figure sum. Initially, Katherine and Michael's son, Bigi "Blanket" Jackson, jointly opposed this deal, and then, Bigi submitted documents arguing that Katherine should shoulder her own legal costs for the appeal. Bigi is an heir to the estate.

Development

Bigi now wishes to step back from legal controversy

After an unfavorable judge ruling in their initial opposition to the business deal, Bigi chose not to pursue an appeal. He has since expressed his intention to step back from the controversy, said TMZ. Speaking about his personal life, he was born in 2002 via surrogacy. A filmmaker by profession, his film Rochelles was honored with the Best Drama Award at the 2024 Santa Monica Film Festival. MJ's other kids are Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson.

MJ

Flashback: MJ's life, career, and death

Globally popular for his music, as well as for his iconic moonwalk, Jackson gained prominence for his albums such as Off the Wall, Music & Me, and Farewell My Summer Love, among others. He was also eclipsed in controversy for a long time over alleged sexual abuse of kids. MJ was married twice, first to Lisa Marie Presley and then to Debbie Rowe. He passed away on June 25, 2009, at 50 due to an overdose of the drug propofol.