World

France: 2 dead, several injured in Paris shooting; gunman arrested

France: 2 dead, several injured in Paris shooting; gunman arrested

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Dec 23, 2022, 10:55 pm 2 min read

Prosecutors and police revealed that the shooter is in his 60s, but the gunman's motives remain unclea

At least two individuals reportedly died, while four others suffered injuries in a shooting incident on Friday in France's Paris. The shooting incident took place in the vicinity of a Kurdish cultural center, news outlet India Today quoted French television network BFM TV as saying. Furthermore, it is also reported that the cops managed to arrest the gunman.

More about the Paris shooter

This incident was reportedly confirmed by a senior at Paris City Hall as well. Prosecutors and police revealed that the shooter is in his 60s, but the gunman's motives remain unclear. A local shopkeeper told the news agency AFP that she heard seven to eight gunshots in rue d'Enghien in the 10th arrondissement, adding that "it was total panic. We locked ourselves inside."

Thoughts for victims and those who witnessed this drama: Mayor

A video of this incident, which has now gone viral on social media, has been shared on Twitter by a local French journalist. Meanwhile, city deputy Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire tweeted, "A gun attack has taken place. Thank you to the security forces for their swift action." "Thoughts for the victims and those who witnessed this drama," he further wrote.

Visuals from the shooting spot

ALERTE - Fusillade à Paris : plusieurs blessés dans le 10eme arrondissement.



Police sur place. Un suspect interpelé. pic.twitter.com/mbQFl2a0vf — Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) December 23, 2022

Probe underway

Meanwhile, prosecutors informed that a probe has been initiated for aggravated violence, voluntary manslaughter, and murder against the shooter. "It was total panic. We locked ourselves inside (a shop)," a witness was quoted as saying by media outlets.

Gunman arrested inside a hair salon

The shooting incident around midday (11:00 GMT) triggered a chaos in the neighborhood, a busy area full of bars, restaurants, and shops. A resident informed the local media that the police arrested the gunman inside a hair salon. "There were people panicking, shouting to the police and pointing to the salon 'he's in there, he's in there, go in'," he stated.

I am returning to Paris and will visit site: Darmanin

Meanwhile, French interior minister Gerald Darmanin also expressed his thoughts on the shooting incident in Paris. Darmanin took to Twitter and said: "Following the dramatic shooting that took place this morning, I am returning to Paris and will go there. All my thoughts go out to the loved ones of the victims. The author was arrested."

Darmanin's tweet

A la suite de la dramatique fusillade qui s’est déroulée ce matin, je rentre à Paris et me rendrai sur place. Toutes mes pensées vont aux proches des victimes. L’auteur a été interpellé. — Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) December 23, 2022