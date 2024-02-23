The Innova Hycross is Toyota's most affordable Hybrid model in India

Toyota Innova Hycross's waiting period stretches to 1 year

What's the story Japanese automotive giant Toyota has witnessed a growth in demand for its new MPVs, the Innova Hycross and Innova Crysta, in India. However, both cars see varying waiting periods, with the former now taking over a year to be delivered. Bookings for Hycross's top-spec hybrid model are currently on hold. Meanwhile, Crysta's waiting time has dropped to seven months.

Hycross hybrid variants experience longer waiting times

For the Innova Hycross hybrid, the waiting period for the VX and VX(O) trims now ranges up to 13 months, which is an increase of three months since late last year. The top-spec ZX and ZX(O) trims are still not available for bookings. The full-size MPV offers a 172hp, 2.0-liter petrol engine or an 184hp, 2.0-liter strong hybrid, both paired with an automatic transmission. A CVT gearbox is available for petrol model and e-Drive transmission for the strong hybrid variant.

Innova Crysta waiting period reduces amid diesel engine certification issues

The Innova Crysta's waiting period has been reduced to seven months from nine at the end of 2023. This is despite Toyota temporarily stopping despatches of the Innova Crysta in January due to issues with the diesel engine's horsepower certification testing. It features a single 150hp, 2.4-liter diesel engine with a five-speed manual gearbox and is available in four trims. Keep in mind that waiting periods may vary depending on the dealer and region.