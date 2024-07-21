In short Simplifying... In short The Olympics have hosted some unique events in the past.

Live pigeon shooting was an event in Olympics (Source: X/@Olympics.com)

Unique events which have taken place in the Olympics

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:08 am Jul 21, 202411:08 am

What's the story The Olympic Games, a global sports summit, have witnessed an array of sports since their modern resurgence in 1896. From the original nine sports in Athens to the anticipated 32 sports at the 2024 Paris edition, some events may seem peculiar by contemporary standards. Meanwhile, the 2024 Paris Olympics will get underway on July 26. Here we look at the five unique events that have taken place in the Olympics.

#1

Swimming Obstacle Race

The 200m swimming obstacle race was a unique event that took place in the river Seine during the 1900 Paris Olympic Games. Participants had to swim while overcoming challenges such as climbing over a pole, scrambling over a row of boats, and swimming under another row of boats. The winner was Frederick Lane from Australia, who completed the race in 2:38.4 amidst strong river currents.

#2

Plunge for distance

The plunge for distance was a distinctive event at the 1904 St. Louis Olympic Games. Competitors began with a standing dive and then remained motionless underwater for one minute or until their head broke the surface. The longest distance recorded won the event, with William Paul Dickey from the USA securing victory with a jump measuring 62 feet and 6-inch (19.05 meters). This event was never repeated in subsequent Olympics due to reasons such as not being considered athletic enough.

#3

Art competitions

Art competitions were once a part of the Olympic Games, mirroring Ancient Greece's belief in achieving harmony by exercising both body and mind. Introduced at the 1912 Stockholm Olympics, medals were awarded in architecture, literature, music, painting, and sculpture categories until 1948. However, these competitions were replaced by art exhibitions due to concerns about professional participation.

#4

Running deer shooting

Running deer Shooting was an Olympic competition from 1908 to 1948 before high-tech air rifle shooting events took over. The target was not a live deer but a moving one designed to resemble a deer. There were two variations of the event, single-shot and double-shot, based on the number of shots fired at the target during its run.

#5

Live pigeon shooting

Live Pigeon Shooting was an event held only once at the 1900 Paris Olympics where live pigeons were used as targets. The goal was to shoot and kill as many birds as possible. This event was discontinued after this instance due to the decision not to use living targets in Olympic events, marking the first and only instance in Olympic history where animals were killed intentionally.