Presenting the top 10 greatest Olympians in history

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:53 am Jul 21, 202409:53 am

What's the story The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics will take place in Paris, the capital of France. The multi-sport event will get underway on July 26 and fans must have marked their calendars. A total of 184 countries will participate in the tournament with 329 gold medals being at stakes. Here we look at top-10 greatest Olympians of all time.

#10

Jackie Joyner-Kersee

USA's Jackie Joyner-Kersee is arguably the greatest all-round female athlete. She dominated the heptathlon, securing back-to-back gold medals in the 1988 and 1992 Games. In addition to her heptathlon success, Joyner-Kersee also excelled in the long jump, winning gold in 1988 and bronze medals in 1992 and 1996 events. Joyner-Kersee overall tallied three gold, one silver, and a couple of bronze medals.

#9

Florence Griffith-Joyner

Florence Griffith-Joyner, known as 'Flo-Jo,' is a former American track and field athlete . She outshone many at the Olympics, winning gold in the 100m and 200m events and setting a world record time of 21.34 seconds in the latter, which still stands today. Griffith-Joyner tallied three gold and two silver medals at Summer Olympics. The American star passed away in 1998.

#8

Paavo Nurmi

Next on the list is Finland's Paavo Nurmi, known as the most dominant middle and long-distance runner in history. Between 1920 and 1928, Nurmi won nine gold and three silver medals at the Summer Olympics. His remarkable ability was underscored at the 1924 Games when he won both the 1500m and 5,000m golds within a space of just 90 minutes.

#7

Mark Spitz

American swimmet Mark Spitz returned to the Olympic pool in 1972 with renewed intent after failing to meet his own expectations in 1968. In a dominant display, Spitz bagged seven gold medals and set seven world records before retiring at age 22. Spitz overall finished with nine gold, one silver, and a one bronze medal. His performance remains one of the most impressive feats in Olympic history.

#6

Usain Bolt

Usain Bolt, known as the savior of a sport mired in drugs scandals, was certain to feature on this list. The Jamaican is the only sprinter to win the 100-meter and 200-meter titles at three consecutive Summer Olympics (2008, 2012, and 2016). His most notable victory was his 9.69 seconds success in Beijing in 2008. Bolt ended his career with eight gold medals to his name.

#5

Carl Lewis

Carl Lewis, a long-time dominant force of track and field, has also made a significant mark in Summer Olympics. The American star defended his Olympic 100m title in 1984 and 1988. Additionally, Lewis claimed four consecutive Olympic long-jump golds, further cementing his place in the annals of Olympic history. Notably, nine of his 10 Olympic medals were gold (1 silver).

#4

Teofilo Stevenson

Cuba's Teofilo Stevenson is among the greatest amateur boxers to have graced the Summer Olympics. He won consecutive gold medals in 1972, 1976 and 1980. Notably, Stevenson rejected all the idea to turn into a professional boxer and take on the legendary Muhammad Ali. "What is a million dollars against eight million Cubans who love me?" asked Stevenson.

#3

Nikolai Andrianov

Nikolai Andrianov, a former gymnast who represented Soviet Union, claimed 15 medals at the event. He took part in three Summer Olympic editions (1972, 1976, and 1980). Seven of his medals came in the 1976 Games, of which four were gold. He once held the men's record for the most Olympic medals. Amrerican swimmer Michael Phelps went past his tally in the 2008 Games.

#2

Larisa Latynina

Gymnast Larisa Latynina represented Soviet Union in three Summer Olympic editions (1956, 1960, and 1964). She tallied a total of 18 medals which includes nine gold, five silver, and four bronze. No other female athlete boasts as many or more medals at the Summer Olympics. Notably, Latynina claimed six medals apiece in each of her three campaigns.

#1

Michael Phelps

Legendary swimmer Michael Phelps, who represented USA, is the only athlete in Olympics history to have accounted for over 20 medals. He has 28 medals at the mega event, out of which 23 are gold (3 silver, 2 bronze). Phelps also holds the record of clinching the most gold medals in a single edition, 8 in 2008.