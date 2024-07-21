In short Simplifying... In short In the Women's Asia Cup T20, India demolished UAE with standout performances from Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet, and Richa Ghosh.

Harmanpreet's 66 off 47 balls made her the second-highest run-getter in WT20Is, while Richa's unbeaten 64 off 29 balls set a record for the highest score by a keeper-batter in the tournament.

Their 75-run partnership also set a new record for the highest fifth-wicket stand in the competition's history. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Richa Ghosh and Harmanpreet Kaur scored fifties (Photo credit: X/@BCCIWomen)

Women's Asia Cup T20, all-round India demolish UAE: Key stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 05:16 pm Jul 21, 202405:16 pm

What's the story India Women thrashed the United Arab Emirates by 78 runs in Match 5 of the 2024 Women's Asia Cup T20 in Dambulla. Riding on fifties from Richa Ghosh and Harmanpreet Kaur, India posted 201/5 while batting first. The Arab team never really looked in the hunt as they could only manage 123/7 in their 20 overs. Here we look at the key stats.

India's innings

India post a massive total

While Shafali Verma's 18-ball 37 gave India a flying start, Smriti Mandhana and Dayalan Hemalatha missed out. Harmanpreet arrived with the scorecard reading 52/2. She dominated a 54-run stand with Jemimah Rodrigues (14) to take India past 100. The Indian star then played the second fiddle in the 75-run partnership with Richa Ghosh as India finished at 201/5.

UAE's response

UAE falter in response

UAE never really looked in the hunt as their scoring rate remained around six. While three of their top-four batters couldn't enter double digits, skipper and opener Esha Rohit Oza (38 off 36) played a sluggish knock. Kavisha Egodage (40* off 32) also contributed to reduce the margin of defeat. The Indian bowlers were clinical as the Arab side fell well short.

Richa

Maiden WT20I fifty for Richa

Richa went berserk toward the end and scored an unbeaten 64 off just 29 balls (12 fours, 1 six). She smoked the joint-fourth fastest fifty for India (26 balls). The 20-year-old has now raced to 824 WT20I at 28.41. This was her maiden fifty. In the Women's Asia Cup T20, she has completed 138 runs while striking at 172.50.

Feats

Richa scripts these records

Richa's 64* is now the highest score by a designated keeper-batter in the Women's Asia Cup T20 history. Bangladesh's Nigar Sultana (53 versus Malaysia, 2022) and Malaysia's Wan Julia (52 versus Thailand, 2024) are the only other keepers with fifty in the tourney. Her strike rate of 220.68 is the highest for a batter in an Asia Cup innings (50-plus runs).

Harmanpreet

Second-most runs in WT20Is for Harmanpreet

Harmanpreet scored a well-paced 66 off just 47 balls (7 fours, 1 six). Meanwhile, the Indian skipper has overall raced to 3,415 WT20I runs at 28.22 (50s: 12, 100: 1). The dasher displaced Australia's Meg Lanning (3,405) as the second-highest run-getter in the format. She is now only behind Suzie Bates (4,348). Meanwhile, 1,155 of Harmanpreet's runs have come in neutral games at 29.61.

Tally

Most runs in T20 Asia Cup history

This was Harmanpreet's second fifty in the Asia Cup T20 and also her highest score in the tourney. She recently went past former Indian skipper Mithali Raj (402) to become the highest run-getter in the tournament's history. Having played 19 games at the competition, Harmanpreet now owns 470 runs at 39.16 as her strike rate reads 104.67.

Records

Historic partnership, highest score

Harmanpreet and Richa added 75 runs for the fifth wicket. This is now the highest-ever stand for the fifth wicket or lower in Women's Asia Cup T20 history. Meanwhile, the duo's brilliance meant India became the first team to touch the 200-run mark in the competition. India's 188/5 versus Malaysia in 2022 was the previous highest score.