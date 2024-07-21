In short Simplifying... In short Richa Ghosh made history in the Women's Asia Cup T20 with her maiden fifty, scoring the highest-ever 64* by a keeper-batter.

She also achieved the fastest strike rate of 220.68 in an Asia Cup innings.

Richa Ghosh made an unbeaten 64 (Photo credit: X/@BCCIWomen)

Richa Ghosh scripts these records with maiden WT20I fifty: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:37 pm Jul 21, 2024

What's the story Richa Ghosh scripted numerous records with a breathtaking fifty in Match 5 of the 2024 Women's Asia Cup T20 against the United Arab Emirates in Dambulla. The young batter went berserk toward the end and scored an unbeaten 64 off just 29 balls. She smoked 12 fours and a maximum as India posted 201/5 in their 20 overs. Here we look at her stats.

A stunning knock from Richa

Richa arrived with the scorecard reading 106/4. The wicketkeeper-batter was aggressive from the outset as there was a sudden surge in the scoring rate. Richa dominated a 75-run partnership with her skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who made 66 off 47 balls. Notably, Richa completed her fifty in the final over. Notably, the young batter bagged a duck in her only previous WT20I outing against UAE.

Richa scripts these records

Richa's 64* is now the highest score by a designated keeper-batter in the Women's Asia Cup T20 history. Bangladesh's Nigar Sultana (53 versus Malaysia, 2022) and Malaysia's Wan Julia (52 versus Thailand, 2024) are the only other keepers with fifty in the tourney. Her strike rate of 220.68 is the highest for a batter in an Asia Cup innings (50-plus runs).

A look at her stats

Richa smoked the joint-fourth fastest fifty for India (26 balls). The 20-year-old has now raced to 824 runs across 52 games at 28.41. Her strike rate in the format reads 138.48. This was her maiden fifty. 314 of her runs have come in neutral games at 39.25. In the Women's Asia Cup T20, she has completed 138 runs while striking at 172.50.

Historic partnership, highest score

As mentioned, Harmanpreet and Richa added 75 runs for the fifth wicket. This is now the highest-ever stand for the fifth wicket or lower in Women's Asia Cup T20 history. Meanwhile, the duo's brilliance meant India became the first team to touch the 200-run mark in the competition. India's 188/5 versus Malaysia in 2022 was the previous highest score.