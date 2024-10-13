Summarize Simplifying... In short Jannik Sinner clinched his fourth ATP Masters 1000 title, defeating Novak Djokovic with a first serve win rate of 81% and 8 aces.

Sinner, at 23, became the youngest player to win the Shanghai Masters and the youngest to win 3+ ATP Masters 1000 titles in a calendar year since Rafael Nadal in 2009.

This victory also marked Sinner's third consecutive win against Djokovic, improving their head-to-head record to 4-4. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Sinner won 7-6(4), 6-3 against Djokovic (Photo credit: X/@ATPTour)

Jannik Sinner clinches fourth ATP Masters 1000 title: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 05:22 pm Oct 13, 202405:22 pm

What's the story Jannik Sinner has won the 2024 Shanghai Masters, beating Novak Djokovic in a nail-biting contest on Sunday. This is Sinner's seventh title of 2024, making him the first man to achieve the feat since Andy Murray won nine titles in 2016. The Italian showed incredible skill and resilience throughout the match and eventually won 7-6(4), 6-3 against Djokovic. World number one Sinner will be hoping to keep up with the momentum. Here's more.

Game plan

Sinner's strategy and performance in the match

Sinner displayed his strategic brilliance by winning a high-octane first set, taking his tie-break record for the year to 24-8. He then took an unassailable 4-1 lead in the early stages of the second set. Despite Djokovic's formidable serve, Sinner kept the game under his control with a first serve win rate of 81%. Sinner doled out 8 aces compared to Djokovic's four. He had 76% win on the first serve and converted 1/2 break points.

Post-match thoughts

Sinner's reflections on the match and opponent

Reflecting on his victory, Sinner admitted how tough it is to face Djokovic. He was happy with his performance and strategy during the match. "Playing against Novak is one of the toughest challenges we have," Sinner said. He also called Djokovic a legend of their sport and said it is difficult to find weaknesses in his game.

Title pursuit

Djokovic's bid for 100 tour-level titles thwarted

Djokovic, who was looking to become the third man to win 100 tour-level titles, was denied by Sinner's strong serve. Despite a perfect 4-0 record in Shanghai finals and past success at Chinese tournaments, Djokovic couldn't overcome Sinner's dominance. "I think I played some really good tennis, but congratulations to Jannik. He was just too good today," said Djokovic during the trophy ceremony.

Stats

Unique records made by Sinner

As per Opta, Sinner is the third player to win the Australian Open and US Open, as well as 3+ ATP Masters 1000 events on hard court in a season after Roger Federer (2006) and Novak Djokovic (2011, 15). Meanwhile, Sinner is the youngest of the three. Sinner also become the first player to not face a single break point in consecutive ATP-level matches head-to-head against Djokovic in the latter's career.

Feats

Youngest player to win the Shanghai Masters

Sinner became only the fifth player aged 23 or under in the Open Era to win 6+ ATP titles on hard court in a calendar year after Jimmy Connors (1973), Ivan Lendl (1981), Pete Sampras (1994) and Federer (2004). Meanwhile, the Italian at 23y 58d, is now the youngest player to win the Shanghai Masters and the youngest to win 3+ ATP Masters 1000 titles in a calendar year since Rafael Nadal in 2009 - 22y 334d.

Information

4-4 in terms of head-to-head record

Sinner has improved his record against Djokovic to 4-4 on the ATP Tour. Notably, Sinner has won the last three meetings between the pair.