By Rajdeep Saha 05:56 pm Jul 10, 202405:56 pm

What's the story Novak Djokovic has reached the semi-finals of the 2024 Wimbledon. The Serb reached the last four after Alex de Minaur withdrew from Wimbledon prior to the quarter-final clash due to injury. The ninth-seeded Australian announced he was unable to compete at a press conference. He was unable to recover in time after facing a hip injury in the R16 clash.

Djokovic joins Federer with these feats

As per Opta, at 37 years and 49 days, Djokovic has become only the third player aged 37+ in the Open Era to reach a men's singles semi-final at Wimbledon event after Ken Rosewall (1974) and Roger Federer (2019). Djokovic reached his 13th semi-final at Wimbledon, matching Federer's record (13) for the most of any player at the event in the Open Era.

Djokovic could face Fritz or Musetti

Djokovic will face 13th seed Taylor Fritz or 25th seed Lorenzo Musetti in the semi-finals at the grass-court major. The Djoker is is bidding to equal Federer's record of eight men's singles title. Meanwhile, de Minaur had earlier jarred his hip in the closing stages of his fourth-round victory against Arthur Fils. He had won the contest 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.