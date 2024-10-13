Summarize Simplifying... In short Mahela Jayawardene is back as the head coach of Mumbai Indians, after previously serving in the role from 2017 to 2022.

He then took on a broader role as the franchise's global head of performance, overseeing coaching and scouting for all three teams owned by the franchise.

He then took on a broader role as the franchise's global head of performance, overseeing coaching and scouting for all three teams owned by the franchise.

Excited about his return, Jayawardene is eager to build on the team's legacy and continue adding to the history of Mumbai Indians.

Jayawardene will replace Boucher at Mumbai Indians

Mahela Jayawardene reappointed as Mumbai Indians head coach: Details here

By Rajdeep Saha 05:09 pm Oct 13, 2024

What's the story Former Sri Lankan cricket captain, Mahela Jayawardene, has been reappointed as the head coach of Mumbai Indians (MI) for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. MI had a disappointing IPL 2024 season under Mark Boucher's tenure, finishing at the bottom of the table. Jayawardene will replace Boucher and lead MI in their quest for redemption. Here's what happened.

Past experience

Jayawardene's previous stint and expanded role with MI

Jayawardene is no stranger to MI's coaching role, having previously served as their head coach from 2017 to 2022. After his first stint, he took on a more holistic role in 2022 as the franchise's global head of performance. As part of this role, Jayawardene oversaw coaching and scouting across all three teams owned by the franchise - Mumbai Indians in IPL, MI Emirates in UAE's ILT20, and MI Cape Town in SA20.

Coach's perspective

Jayawardene's statement on his return as MI head coach

Upon his reappointment, Jayawardene expressed excitement about the opportunity to further enhance MI's legacy. "My journey within the MI family has always been one of evolution," he said. "Now to return, at the same moment in history, where we look ahead at the future and the opportunity to further strengthen the love of MI, build on the vision of the owners, and continue to add to the history of Mumbai Indians, is an exciting challenge I am looking forward to."

Bowling coach

Paras Mhambrey appointed as Mumbai Indians bowling coach

Former bowling coach of the Indian national cricket team, Paras Mhambrey has been appointed as the new bowling coach of Mumbai Indians (MI). The announcement comes after Rahul Dravid stepped down from his role with the Indian team after their Twenty20 World Cup victory on June 29. Surprisingly, Mhambrey opted for MI over Rajasthan Royals where Dravid and ex-batting coach Vikram Rathour recently joined.