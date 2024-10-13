Summarize Simplifying... In short Veteran cricketer Paras Mhambrey is returning to Mumbai Indians as their new bowling coach, a role he previously held before his stint with the BCCI.

Paras Mhambrey appointed as Mumbai Indians bowling coach: Details here

02:56 pm Oct 13, 2024

What's the story Former bowling coach of the Indian national cricket team, Paras Mhambrey has been appointed as the new bowling coach of Mumbai Indians (MI). The announcement comes after Rahul Dravid stepped down from his role with the Indian team after their Twenty20 World Cup victory on June 29. Surprisingly, Mhambrey opted for MI over Rajasthan Royals where Dravid and ex-batting coach Vikram Rathour recently joined.

Mhambrey, a veteran cricketer at 52, has played for India in two Test matches and three ODIs. His decision to join MI is a homecoming of sorts as he had previously worked with the franchise before his tenure with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The details of his role with current bowling coach Lasith Malinga are yet to be revealed.

The MI coaching staff, including its global extensions like MI Emirates, MI Cape Town, and MI NY, is supervised by Mahela Jayawardene. In other news, the BCCI is considering Singapore as a potential venue for the upcoming IPL auction in late November. A city in Saudi Arabia is also being considered as an alternative location.