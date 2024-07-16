In short Simplifying... In short Amid insolvency proceedings, edtech giant BYJU'S is seeking an out-of-court settlement with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has appointed Pankaj Srivastava to oversee BYJU'S operations, freezing all debts and barring asset transfers.

Despite this, BYJU'S remains hopeful of reaching an amicable resolution with BCCI. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Amid insolvency proceedings, BYJU'S seeks out-of-court settlement with BCCI

By Mudit Dube 04:25 pm Jul 16, 202404:25 pm

Legal challenges

Legal hurdles in BYJU'S path to settlement with BCCI

To proceed with the settlement, BYJU'S must first secure a stay of the insolvency resolution process from the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT). However, this could prove challenging if BCCI opposes the stay. The NCLAT may be hesitant to grant it as BYJU'S has already admitted its debt. This means that BYJU'S needs BCCI's cooperation to halt the tribunal's order before they can move forward with a settlement.

Company response

BYJU'S expresses confidence in reaching settlement with BCCI

In response to the ongoing legal proceedings, a spokesperson from BYJU'S stated, "As we have always maintained, we wish to reach an amicable settlement with BCCI and we are confident that, despite this order, a settlement can be reached." The company's lawyers are reviewing the NCLT order and will take necessary steps to protect the company's interests.

Insolvency proceedings

NCLT appoints Interim Resolution Professional for BYJU'S

The NCLT has appointed Pankaj Srivastava as the interim resolution professional (IRP) to oversee BYJU'S operations until a Committee of Creditors (CoC) is formed. Under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), control of BYJU'S now rests with its creditors. During this Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP), all debts and interest on debts will be frozen, and no assets of BYJU'S can be transferred.