Sensex closes at 80,716 points, Nifty settles above 24,600 mark
The stock market closed in India on a positive note on Tuesday. The Sensex rose by 0.06% to settle at 80,716.55 points, while Nifty climbed 0.11% to end at 24,613 points. The midcap stocks were in the green, with Nifty Midcap 50 climbing 0.10% to settle at 16,104.6 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Tuesday.
Who were the biggest gainers and losers?
On Tuesday, NIFTY REALTY, NIFTY FMCG, and NIFTY IT emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 1.63%, 0.95%, and 0.59%, respectively. Meanwhile, Coal India, BPCL, and HUL emerged as the biggest stock gainers, adding 3.01%, 2.68%, and 2.6%, respectively. Among the biggest stock losers were Shriram Finance, Dr. Reddys Labs, and Kotak Mahindra, which plunged 2.39%, 2.19% and 2.07%, respectively.
Take a look at the global markets
Asian markets witnessed mixed trading on Tuesday. While the Hang Seng Index and Nikkei slipped to 17,727.98 points and 41,275.08 points, respectively, the Shanghai Composite Index soared 0.08% to 2,976.3 points. In the US, NASDAQ witnessed a surge, edging 0.4% higher to 18,472.57 points.
INR surges 0.04% against the US Dollar
On Tuesday, the Indian Rupee (INR) edged up 0.04% to ₹83.58 versus the US Dollar in the forex trade. On the other hand, the prices of both gold and silver futures witnessed a surge. While the former soared 0.34% to ₹73,724, the latter jumped 0.53% to ₹93,067. On the other hand, the crude oil futures slipped 0.73% to $81.32 per barrel.
Fuel prices in Delhi, Mumbai
Fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Tuesday, with diesel priced at ₹87.66 per liter, and petrol at ₹94.76 per liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel costs ₹89.95 per liter, and petrol is priced at ₹103.43 per liter.