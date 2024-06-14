Sensex gains over 180 points, Nifty settles at 23,465 mark
On Friday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices saw gains. While the Sensex rose 0.24% to 76,992.77 points, the Nifty jumped 0.29% to 23,465.6 points. The broader market largely traded flat but the midcap stocks were in a bullish mode as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 145.25 points to close at 15,523.6 points. Read on for more details on Friday's market report.
Who were the biggest winners and losers?
As far as the top sector gainers are concerned, NIFTY MNC, NIFTY AUTO, and NIFTY PSE topped the list, edging up 1.32%, 1.28%, and 0.88%, respectively. Eicher Motors, M&M, and Adani Ports emerged as the biggest stock gainers, adding 2.63%, 2.32%, and 1.81%, respectively. Meanwhile, Tech Mahindra, TCS, and Wipro led the negative pack, plummeting 1.33%, 1.19%, and 1.19%, respectively.
Take a peek at the global markets
Coming to the Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index and the Nikkei declined by 0.95% and 0.24% to 17,941.78 points and 38,814.56 points, respectively. However, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.12% to 3,032.63 points. In the US market, NASDAQ gained 0.34% to 17,667.56 points.
INR remained flat against US dollar
The Indian rupee (INR) remained flat at ₹83.56 against the US dollar in the forex trade on Friday. The prices of both gold and silver futures witnessed a surge. While the former gained 0.73% to ₹71,660, the latter increased 0.42% to ₹88,349. The crude oil future prices declined by $0.31, or 0.4% to $78.29 per barrel.
Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai
Fuel prices remained unchanged in India on Friday. In Delhi, diesel is selling at ₹87.66 per liter and petrol at ₹94.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel costs at ₹92.13 per liter and petrol is available at ₹104.19 per liter.