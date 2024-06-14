In brief Simplifying... In brief The Sensex saw a rise of over 180 points, with NIFTY MNC, NIFTY AUTO, and NIFTY PSE leading the sector gains.

On the global front, the Hang Seng Index and the Nikkei fell, while the Shanghai Composite Index and NASDAQ saw an increase.

In the commodities market, the Indian rupee held steady against the US dollar, gold and silver futures rose, and crude oil prices fell.

Fuel prices in India remained unchanged. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.94% to close at 15,524 points

Sensex gains over 180 points, Nifty settles at 23,465 mark

By Akash Pandey 04:04 pm Jun 14, 202404:04 pm

What's the story On Friday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices saw gains. While the Sensex rose 0.24% to 76,992.77 points, the Nifty jumped 0.29% to 23,465.6 points. The broader market largely traded flat but the midcap stocks were in a bullish mode as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 145.25 points to close at 15,523.6 points. Read on for more details on Friday's market report.

Market results

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

As far as the top sector gainers are concerned, NIFTY MNC, NIFTY AUTO, and NIFTY PSE topped the list, edging up 1.32%, 1.28%, and 0.88%, respectively. Eicher Motors, M&M, and Adani Ports emerged as the biggest stock gainers, adding 2.63%, 2.32%, and 1.81%, respectively. Meanwhile, Tech Mahindra, TCS, and Wipro led the negative pack, plummeting 1.33%, 1.19%, and 1.19%, respectively.

Data

Take a peek at the global markets

Coming to the Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index and the Nikkei declined by 0.95% and 0.24% to 17,941.78 points and 38,814.56 points, respectively. However, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.12% to 3,032.63 points. In the US market, NASDAQ gained 0.34% to 17,667.56 points.

Commodities

INR remained flat against US dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) remained flat at ₹83.56 against the US dollar in the forex trade on Friday. The prices of both gold and silver futures witnessed a surge. While the former gained 0.73% to ₹71,660, the latter increased 0.42% to ₹88,349. The crude oil future prices declined by $0.31, or 0.4% to $78.29 per barrel.

Data

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

Fuel prices remained unchanged in India on Friday. In Delhi, diesel is selling at ₹87.66 per liter and petrol at ₹94.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel costs at ₹92.13 per liter and petrol is available at ₹104.19 per liter.