Nifty Midcap 50 rose nearly 1% to 15,378 points

Sensex climbs over 200 points, Nifty settles near 23,400 mark

By Akash Pandey 04:05 pm Jun 13, 202404:05 pm

What's the story On Thursday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices saw gains. While the Sensex rose 0.27% to 76,810.90 points, the Nifty jumped 0.33% to 23,398.9 points. The midcap indices showed bullish signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising 0.88% to 15,378.35 points. Read on for more details on Thursday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

On Thursday, NIFTY REALTY, NIFTY IT, and NIFTY PSE emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 2.19%, 1.02%, and 0.82%, respectively. The biggest stock gainers were Shriram Finance, HDFC Life, and Divis Labs, which climbed 4.57%, 3.63%, and 3.17%, respectively. Coming to the top losing stocks, HUL, Axis Bank, and Britannia emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 1.63%, 1.12%, and 1.1%, respectively.

Take a peek at the global markets

Coming to the Asian markets, both Hang Seng Index and Nikkei witnessed a surge. While the former rose 0.97% to 18,112.63 points, the latter gained 0.4% to 38,720.47 points. In the US market, NASDAQ advanced 1.53%, to 17,608.44 points.

INR remained flat against US dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) remained flat at ₹83.55 against the US dollar in the forex trade on Thursday. Both gold and silver futures slipped, with the prices dropping to ₹71,530 and ₹88,990, respectively. Meanwhile, the crude oil futures fell by $0.97, or 1.23% to $77.75 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

On Thursday, fuel prices saw no change in India. In Delhi, diesel is priced at ₹87.66 per liter while petrol is sold at ₹94.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel is available at ₹92.13 per liter and petrol at ₹104.19 per liter.