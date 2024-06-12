Next Article

Coal India, Power Grid Corporation, and Eicher Motors emerged as top-performing stocks

Sensex climbs to 76,606 points, Nifty settles above 23,320 mark

03:58 pm Jun 12, 2024

What's the story On Wednesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices saw gains. While the Sensex rose by 0.2% to end at 76,606.57 points, the Nifty jumped by 0.25% to finish at 23,323.55 points. The midcap indices also showed bullish signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising by 1.39% to 15,243.4 points. Read on for more details on Wednesday's market report.

Round-up

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

On Wednesday, NIFTY MEDIA, NIFTY PSE, and NIFTY PSU BANK emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 1.86%, 1.37%, and 1.14%, respectively. Coal India, Power Grid Corporation, and Eicher Motors emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 2.59%, 2.56%, and 1.93%, respectively. As far as the top stock losers are concerned, M&M, Britannia, and HUL lead the negative pack, plummeting 1.69%, 1.42%, and 1.08%, respectively.

Data

Take a peek at the global markets

Among the Asian markets, both the Hang Seng Index and Nikkei ended in green, advancing to 17,937.84 points and 38,876.71 points, respectively. As far as the US market is concerned, NASDAQ witnessed a surge, edging 0.88% higher to 17,343.55 points.

Commodities

INR goes up 0.06% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) appreciated by 0.06% to close at ₹83.54 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Wednesday. Also, the gold futures witnessed little movement, settling flat at ₹71,475, while the silver futures jumped 0.48% to ₹89,092. Coming to the crude oil futures, the prices soared 0.87% to settle at $78.8 per barrel.

Data

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

Fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Wednesday, with diesel priced at ₹87.66 per liter, and petrol at ₹94.76 per liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel is priced at ₹92.13 per liter, and petrol costs ₹104.19 per liter.