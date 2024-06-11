Next Article

The top-gaining stocks were ONGC, Adani Ports, and Larsen

Sensex closes at 76,456 points, Nifty settles above 23,260 mark

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:50 pm Jun 11, 2024

What's the story The stock market on Tuesday ended on a mixed note, as the Sensex fell 0.04% to settle at 76,456.59 points, and the Nifty rose by 0.02% to end at 23,264.85 points. The midcap indices showed bullish signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising by 0.83% to 15,031.9 points. Here's all you need to know about Tuesday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

On Tuesday, NIFTY MEDIA, NIFTY PSE, and NIFTY REALTY emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 1.72%, 1.3%, and 1.11%, respectively. On the other hand, the top-gaining stocks were ONGC, Adani Ports, and Larsen, adding 5.73%, 1.37%, and 1.34%, respectively. Coming to the top losing stocks, Divis Labs, Kotak Mahindra, and Asian Paints emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 1.56%, 1.37%, and 1.35%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

On Tuesday, Asian markets ended on a negative note, with the Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, and Nikkei ending in the red, dropping to 3,028.05 points, 18,176.34 points, and 39,134.79 points, respectively. In the US, NASDAQ witnessed a surge, edging 0.35% higher to 17,192.53 points.

INR goes down 0.07% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) slipped 0.07% to settle at ₹83.58 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the gold futures prices were trading flat at ₹71,300. However, the silver prices fell by ₹1,397, or 1.55%, to ₹88,625. The crude oil futures were trading flat to settle at $77.51 per barrel.

Here are the fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

Fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Tuesday, with diesel priced at ₹87.66 per liter, and petrol at ₹94.76 per liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel is priced at ₹92.13 per liter, and petrol costs ₹104.19 per liter.