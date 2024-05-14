Sensex climbs to 73,104 points, Nifty settles near 22,220 mark
On Tuesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices showed an upward trend. Sensex rose 0.45% to 73,104.61 points, while the Nifty gained 0.51% to end at 22,217.85 points. The broader market traded flat but the midcap stocks were in a bullish mode, as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 98.35 points to close at 14,163.15 points. Read on for more details on Tuesday's market report.
Who were the biggest gainers and losers?
Among the top sector gainers in the stock market were NIFTY METAL, NIFTY PSE, and NIFTY AUTO, gaining 2.7%, 1.83%, and 1.8%, respectively. Meanwhile, the top stock gainers were Adani Enterprises, M&M, and Hero MotoCorp, which climbed 5.4%, 4.01% and 3.37%, respectively. Cipla, TCS, and TATA Consumer Products emerged as the most losing stocks, falling 3.99%, 1.16%, and 1%, respectively.
Take a peek at the global markets
As far as Asian markets are concerned, the Shanghai Composite Index plunged 0.07% to 3,145.77 points while Hang Seng declined 0.22% to 19,073.71 points. The Nikkei witnessed a rise of 0.46%, closing at 38,356.06 points. In the US, NASDAQ advanced 0.29%, to 16,388.24 points.
INR goes up 0.02% against the US Dollar
The Indian Rupee (INR) edged up 0.02% to ₹83.51 versus the US Dollar in the forex trade. The gold and silver futures prices traded in the green. While the gold futures gained ₹201, or 0.28%, to settle at ₹72,056, silver futures shot up by ₹463, or 0.55%, to ₹85,349. The crude oil futures were mostly flat, ending at $79.15 per barrel.
Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai
Fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Tuesday, with diesel priced at ₹87.66 per liter, and petrol at ₹94.76 per liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel is priced at ₹92.13 per liter, and petrol costs ₹104.19 per liter.