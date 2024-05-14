Next Article

The top stock gainers were Adani Enterprises, M&M, and Hero MotoCorp

Sensex climbs to 73,104 points, Nifty settles near 22,220 mark

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:51 pm May 14, 202403:51 pm

What's the story On Tuesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices showed an upward trend. Sensex rose 0.45% to 73,104.61 points, while the Nifty gained 0.51% to end at 22,217.85 points. The broader market traded flat but the midcap stocks were in a bullish mode, as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 98.35 points to close at 14,163.15 points. Read on for more details on Tuesday's market report.

Round-up

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

Among the top sector gainers in the stock market were NIFTY METAL, NIFTY PSE, and NIFTY AUTO, gaining 2.7%, 1.83%, and 1.8%, respectively. Meanwhile, the top stock gainers were Adani Enterprises, M&M, and Hero MotoCorp, which climbed 5.4%, 4.01% and 3.37%, respectively. Cipla, TCS, and TATA Consumer Products emerged as the most losing stocks, falling 3.99%, 1.16%, and 1%, respectively.

Data

Take a peek at the global markets

As far as Asian markets are concerned, the Shanghai Composite Index plunged 0.07% to 3,145.77 points while Hang Seng declined 0.22% to 19,073.71 points. The Nikkei witnessed a rise of 0.46%, closing at 38,356.06 points. In the US, NASDAQ advanced 0.29%, to 16,388.24 points.

Commodities

INR goes up 0.02% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) edged up 0.02% to ₹83.51 versus the US Dollar in the forex trade. The gold and silver futures prices traded in the green. While the gold futures gained ₹201, or 0.28%, to settle at ₹72,056, silver futures shot up by ₹463, or 0.55%, to ₹85,349. The crude oil futures were mostly flat, ending at $79.15 per barrel.

Data

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

Fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Tuesday, with diesel priced at ₹87.66 per liter, and petrol at ₹94.76 per liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel is priced at ₹92.13 per liter, and petrol costs ₹104.19 per liter.