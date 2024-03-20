Next Article

Eicher Motors emerged as the biggest stock gainer today, surging over 4%

Sensex gains 90 points, Nifty closes near 21,840

By Pradnesh Naik 04:17 pm Mar 20, 202404:17 pm

What's the story On Wednesday, major indices of the stock market ended flat with the Sensex gaining 89.64 points to settle at 72,101.69 points and Nifty rising 21.65 points to close at 21,839.10 points. The midcap stocks traded near the flat line as well, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing at 12,975.15 points. Here are more details on the market's performance today.

Round-up

Who were the biggest gainers and losers on Wednesday?

Among the top sector gainers were NIFTY ENERGY, NIFTY PSE, and NIFTY INFRA, gaining 1.06%, 0.73%, and 0.64%, respectively. The biggest stock gainers were Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki, and Power Grid Corp, which climbed 4.22%, 2.97%, and 2.18%, respectively. Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy, and Tata Motors were trading among the top stock losers on Wednesday, shedding 2.08%, 1.94%, and 1.81%, respectively.

Data

Take a look at the global markets

In Asian markets, both the Shanghai Composite Index and Nikkei traded in the red, slipping to 3,079.69 points and 40,003.6 points, respectively. In the US, NASDAQ ended on a strong, positive note, surging 63.34 points to 16,166.79.

Commodities

INR drops 0.13% against US dollar

Indian rupee (INR) depreciated by 0.13% to end at Rs. 83.16 against the US dollar in the forex trade. Not much movement was witnessed in gold and silver futures prices as they were trading flat. While the former settled at Rs. 65,615, the latter ended at Rs. 75,163. The crude oil futures prices declined by $0.63, or 0.76% to $82.19 per barrel.

Data

Check fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai on Wednesday

Fuel prices remained steady in India on Wednesday. In Delhi, diesel is priced at Rs. 87.66 per liter and petrol at Rs. 94.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel and petrol retail at Rs. 92.13 per liter and Rs. 104.19 per liter, respectively.

Crypto

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $63,116.95, which is a 1.29% decrease in the past 24 hours. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 1.57% and is trading at $3,228.83. BNB and Cardano are trading at $527.08 (2.30% up) and $0.6043 (1.96% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.1334, up 2.91% from yesterday.