BPCL was the biggest stock gainer today, edging just under 4%

Sensex climbs 540 points, Nifty reclaims 22,000 mark

By Pradnesh Naik 04:27 pm Mar 21, 202404:27 pm

What's the story The stock market had a bearish opening today but the benchmark Sensex and Nifty witnessed a surge. The former jumped 0.75% to 72, 641.19 points while the latter climbed 0.79% to 22,011.95 points. The midcap indices also showed positive signals, with the Nifty Midcap 50 gaining 330.25 points to close at 13,305.4 points. Here's everything you need to know about Thursday's market report.

Round-up

Who were the biggest gainers and losers on Thursday?

The winning sectors in the stock market on Thursday were NIFTY PSE, NIFTY REALTY, and NIFTY METAL, which rose 3.39%, 2.91%, and 2.38%, respectively. The biggest stock gainers were BPCL, NTPC, and Power Grid Corp, which climbed 3.73%, 3.62%, and 3.44%, respectively. Bharti Airtel, HDFC Life, and ONGC emerged as the top losing stocks, falling 0.89%, 0.66%, and 0.34%, respectively.

Data

Take a look at the global markets

In Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.08% to settle at 3,077.11 points. The Hang Seng Index plunged to 16,863.1 points. In the US market, NASDAQ ended on a strong, positive note, surging 202.62 points, or 1.25%, to 16,369.41 points.

Commodities

INR gains 0.02% against the US dollar

On Thursday, the Indian rupee (INR) edged up 0.02% to Rs. 83.15 versus the US dollar in the forex trade. The prices of both gold and silver futures witnessed a surge. While the former soared 1.71% to Rs. 66,874, the latter jumped 1.48% to Rs. 76,430. On the other hand, the crude oil futures were mostly flat, ending at $81.18 per barrel.

Data

Here are the fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

Fuel prices remained unchanged in India on Thursday. In Delhi, diesel is priced at Rs. 87.66 per liter and petrol at Rs. 94.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel and petrol retail at Rs. 92.13 per liter and Rs. 104.19 per liter, respectively.

Crypto

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $66,813.78, which is a 6.14% increase from yesterday. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is currently trading at $3,539.28, up by 9.95%. BNB and Cardano are priced at $567.47 (7.58% up) and $0.6352 (5.35% up), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.1522, up by 14.44% from yesterday.