By Dwaipayan Roy 03:50 pm Apr 03, 202403:50 pm

What's the story On Wednesday, major indices of the stock market ended in the red. While the Sensex fell by 0.03% to settle at 73,944.48 points, the Nifty tumbled by 0.08% to end at 22,434.65 points. The midcap stocks traded near the flat line with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing at 13,955.85 points. Read on for more details on Wednesday's market report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers on Wednesday?

Among the top sector gainers in the stock market were NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY PSE, and NIFTY IT, gaining 1.75%, 0.85%, and 0.72%, respectively. The biggest stock gainers were Shriram Finance, NTPC, and Divis Labs, which climbed 3.67%, 1.87%, and 1.72%, respectively. Nestle, Bajaj Auto, and Dr. Reddy's Labs were trading among the top stock losers on Wednesday, shedding 2.64%, 2.11%, and 1.81%, respectively.

Take a glance at the global markets

Among the Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index on Wednesday shed 206.42 points to 16,725.1 points while the Nikkei gained 387.06 points to 39,451.85 points. In the US market, NASDAQ witnessed a fall, dropping 145.98 points, or 0.89%, to 16,244.28 points.

INR goes down 0.05% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) depreciated by 0.05% to end at ₹83.43 against the US Dollar in the forex trade. Meanwhile, the prices of both gold and silver futures witnessed a surge. While the former soared 0.48% to ₹69,317, the latter jumped 1.22% to ₹77,975. Meanwhile, the crude oil future prices surged by $0.56, or 0.66% to $85.39 per barrel.

Here are the fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

Fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Wednesday with diesel priced at Rs. 87.66 per liter, and petrol at Rs. 94.76 per liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 92.13 per liter, and petrol is priced at Rs. 104.19/liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is selling at $66,513.76, up 0.61% from yesterday. Ethereum is down 0.01% and is selling at $3,347.09. BNB and Cardano are listed at $565.09 (0.69% up) and $0.5936 (0.92% up), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.1867, up 0.72% from yesterday.