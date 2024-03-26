Next Article

Power Grid Corporation of India was the biggest loser of the day

Sensex slips 361 points, Nifty settles near 22,000 mark

By Akash Pandey 04:00 pm Mar 26, 202404:00 pm

What's the story On Tuesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices were on a downward trend. While Sensex plunged by 0.50% to 72,470.30 points, the Nifty fell 0.42% to end at 22,004.7 points. The midcap stocks showed a bullish stance as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 1.07% to close at 13,474.1 points. Here are more details on the market's performance on Tuesday.

Market results

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

Among the top sector gainers in the stock market were NIFTY REALTY, NIFTY PSE, and NIFTY METAL, gaining 1.54%, 0.84%, and 0.37%, respectively. The biggest stock gainers were Bajaj Finance, Hindalco, and Britannia, which climbed 2.21%, 1.99%, and 1.98%, respectively. Power Grid Corporation of India, Eicher Motors, and Bharti Airtel emerged as the most losing stocks, falling 2.07%, 1.94%, and 1.86%, respectively.

Data

Take a glance at the global markets

The Asian markets ended on a negative note, with the Shanghai Composite Index, the Hang Seng Index, and the Nikkei ending in the red, dropping to 3,031.48 points, 16,618.32 points, and 40,398.03 points, respectively. In the US market, NASDAQ plunged 0.27%, to 16,384.47 points.

Commodities

INR goes up 0.19% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) appreciated by 0.19% to close at Rs. 83.27 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the gold futures prices shot up by Rs. 269, or 0.41%, to Rs. 66,291, but the silver futures witnessed little movement, closing flat at Rs. 75,000. The crude oil futures were trading flat to settle at $81.91 per barrel.

Data

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

Fuel prices remain the same on Tuesday. In Delhi, diesel is priced at Rs. 87.66 per liter and petrol at Rs. 94.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel and petrol cost Rs. 92.13 per liter and Rs. 104.19 per liter, respectively.

Crypto

How are popular cryptocurrencies performing?

Bitcoin is trading at $71,100.15 which is 5.82% up from yesterday. Ethereum is up 5.83% and is trading at $3,662.77. BNB and Cardano are trading at $596.25 (2.61% up) and $0.6769 (4.63% up), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading at $0.1847, up 7.42% from yesterday.