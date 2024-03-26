Sensex slips 361 points, Nifty settles near 22,000 mark
On Tuesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices were on a downward trend. While Sensex plunged by 0.50% to 72,470.30 points, the Nifty fell 0.42% to end at 22,004.7 points. The midcap stocks showed a bullish stance as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 1.07% to close at 13,474.1 points. Here are more details on the market's performance on Tuesday.
Who were the biggest gainers and losers?
Among the top sector gainers in the stock market were NIFTY REALTY, NIFTY PSE, and NIFTY METAL, gaining 1.54%, 0.84%, and 0.37%, respectively. The biggest stock gainers were Bajaj Finance, Hindalco, and Britannia, which climbed 2.21%, 1.99%, and 1.98%, respectively. Power Grid Corporation of India, Eicher Motors, and Bharti Airtel emerged as the most losing stocks, falling 2.07%, 1.94%, and 1.86%, respectively.
Take a glance at the global markets
The Asian markets ended on a negative note, with the Shanghai Composite Index, the Hang Seng Index, and the Nikkei ending in the red, dropping to 3,031.48 points, 16,618.32 points, and 40,398.03 points, respectively. In the US market, NASDAQ plunged 0.27%, to 16,384.47 points.
INR goes up 0.19% against the US Dollar
The Indian Rupee (INR) appreciated by 0.19% to close at Rs. 83.27 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the gold futures prices shot up by Rs. 269, or 0.41%, to Rs. 66,291, but the silver futures witnessed little movement, closing flat at Rs. 75,000. The crude oil futures were trading flat to settle at $81.91 per barrel.
Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai
Fuel prices remain the same on Tuesday. In Delhi, diesel is priced at Rs. 87.66 per liter and petrol at Rs. 94.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel and petrol cost Rs. 92.13 per liter and Rs. 104.19 per liter, respectively.
How are popular cryptocurrencies performing?
Bitcoin is trading at $71,100.15 which is 5.82% up from yesterday. Ethereum is up 5.83% and is trading at $3,662.77. BNB and Cardano are trading at $596.25 (2.61% up) and $0.6769 (4.63% up), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading at $0.1847, up 7.42% from yesterday.