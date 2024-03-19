Next Article

BPCL, TCS, and Cipla were trading among the top stock losers on Tuesday

Sensex tanks over 730 points, Nifty settles near 21,800

By Akash Pandey 04:06 pm Mar 19, 202404:06 pm

What's the story On Tuesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a fall. Sensex plunged 1.02% to 72,012.05 points, while Nifty fell 1.09% to 21,817.45 points. The midcap stocks witnessed a bearish run, with the Nifty Midcap 50 shedding 219.25 points to end at 12,981.9 points. Here are more details on the market's performance on Tuesday.

Market results

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

Coming to the major losing sectors, NIFTY IT, NIFTY MEDIA, and NIFTY PHARMA emerged as the biggest losers, plunging 2.99%, 2.51%, and 2.22%, respectively. BPCL, TCS, and Cipla were trading among the top stock losers on Tuesday, shedding 4.22%, 4.22%, and 3.54%, respectively. The top gaining stocks were Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Auto, and Kotak Mahindra, adding 1.41%, 1.39%, and 0.68%, respectively.

Data

Take a peek at the global markets

In the Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index slipped to 3,062.76 points, the Hang Seng Index plunged to 16,529.48 points, and the Nikkei dropped to 40,003.6 points. In the US market, NASDAQ ended in the green, rising 130.27 points, or 0.82%, to 16,103.45 points.

Commodities

INR goes down 0.14% against US dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) slipped 0.14% to settle at Rs. 83.04 against the US dollar in the forex trade on Tuesday. On the other hand, the gold futures witnessed little movement, ending flat at Rs. 65,507, while the silver futures tumbled 0.38% to Rs. 75,211. The crude oil futures were trading flat to settle at $82.44 per barrel.

Data

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

Fuel prices remain the same on Tuesday. In Delhi, diesel is priced at Rs. 87.66 per liter and petrol at Rs. 94.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel and petrol cost Rs. 92.13 per liter and Rs. 104.19 per liter, respectively.

Crypto

How are popular cryptocurrencies performing?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $63,952.75, a 5.86% decrease from yesterday. Ethereum is down 8.32% and is selling at $3,277.23. BNB and Cardano are listed at $515.43 (8.63% down) and $0.6178 (8.50% down), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading 10.33% lower than yesterday at $0.1307.