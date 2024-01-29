Result

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

As far as the top sector gainers are concerned, NIFTY ENERGY, NIFTY PSE, and NIFTY INFRA topped the list, edging up 4.92%, 3.73%, and 3.54%, respectively. The top gaining stocks were ONGC, Reliance, and Coal India, adding 8.74%, 7.01%, and 6.29%, respectively. The biggest stock losers were Cipla, ITC, and Infosys, which plunged 2.21%, 1.62%, and 0.96%, respectively.

Data

Take a peek at the global markets

The Asian markets witnessed mixed trading. While the Hang Seng Index and the Nikkei slipped to 16,077.24 points and 36,026.94 points, respectively, the Shanghai Composite Index soared 0.93% to 2,883.36 points. In the US market, NASDAQ shed 0.41%, to 15,446.48 points.

Scenario

INR goes down 0.01% against the US dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) depreciated by 0.01% to end at Rs. 83.14 against the US dollar in the forex trade. The gold and silver futures prices traded in the green. While the gold futures gained 0.35%, to settle at Rs. 62,181, silver futures shot up by 0.32%, to Rs. 72,000. The crude oil futures edged up by $0.96, or 1.25% to $77.71 per barrel.

Data

No change in fuel prices in India

Fuel prices remained unchanged on Monday. In Delhi, diesel and petrol cost Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol is retailing at Rs. 106.29/liter.

Crypto

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved?

Bitcoin is trading at $42,281.49, which is 0.78% down from yesterday. Ethereum is currently trading at $2,274.98, down 0.88%. BNB and Cardano are trading at $309.10 (0.55% up) and $0.4901 (1.52% down), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading 0.52% higher than yesterday at $0.08099.