Sensex gains over 1,240 points, Nifty settles near 21,740 mark
On Monday, the stock market closed on a bullish note. The Sensex gained 1,240.9 points or 1.76%, to settle at 71,941.57 points, while the Nifty climbed 385 points or 1.8%, closing at 21,737.6 points. The midcap stocks also showed bullish signals as the Nifty Midcap 50 soared 303.8 points or 2.24%, to 13,543.8 points. Read on for more details on Monday's market report.
Who were the biggest winners and losers?
As far as the top sector gainers are concerned, NIFTY ENERGY, NIFTY PSE, and NIFTY INFRA topped the list, edging up 4.92%, 3.73%, and 3.54%, respectively. The top gaining stocks were ONGC, Reliance, and Coal India, adding 8.74%, 7.01%, and 6.29%, respectively. The biggest stock losers were Cipla, ITC, and Infosys, which plunged 2.21%, 1.62%, and 0.96%, respectively.
Take a peek at the global markets
The Asian markets witnessed mixed trading. While the Hang Seng Index and the Nikkei slipped to 16,077.24 points and 36,026.94 points, respectively, the Shanghai Composite Index soared 0.93% to 2,883.36 points. In the US market, NASDAQ shed 0.41%, to 15,446.48 points.
INR goes down 0.01% against the US dollar
The Indian rupee (INR) depreciated by 0.01% to end at Rs. 83.14 against the US dollar in the forex trade. The gold and silver futures prices traded in the green. While the gold futures gained 0.35%, to settle at Rs. 62,181, silver futures shot up by 0.32%, to Rs. 72,000. The crude oil futures edged up by $0.96, or 1.25% to $77.71 per barrel.
No change in fuel prices in India
Fuel prices remained unchanged on Monday. In Delhi, diesel and petrol cost Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol is retailing at Rs. 106.29/liter.
How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved?
Bitcoin is trading at $42,281.49, which is 0.78% down from yesterday. Ethereum is currently trading at $2,274.98, down 0.88%. BNB and Cardano are trading at $309.10 (0.55% up) and $0.4901 (1.52% down), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading 0.52% higher than yesterday at $0.08099.