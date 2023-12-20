Sensex plummets 930 points, Nifty falls to 21,150 mark

By Pradnesh Naik 03:59 pm Dec 20, 202303:59 pm

Adani Ports emerged as the biggest stock loser, falling 6.24%

On Wednesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a slump. While the Sensex slipped 930.88 points, or 1.30%, to 70,506.31 points, the Nifty shed 302.95 points, or 1.41%, to 21,150.15 points. The midcap stocks showed bearish signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 dropping 3.33% to 12,560 points. Here's all you need to know about Wednesday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers on Wednesday?

Coming to the losing sectors, NIFTY MEDIA, NIFTY PSU BANK, and NIFTY METAL emerged as the biggest losers, plunging 5.39%, 4.21%, and 3.98%, respectively. Adani Ports, Adani Enterprise, and Tata Steel emerged as the most losing stocks, falling 6.24%, 5.65%, and 4.84%, respectively. Meanwhile, the biggest stock gainers were ONGC, Tata Consumer Products, and Britannia, which climbed 1.87%, 1.02%, and 0.28%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

In Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index and the Nikkei slipped to 16,613.81 points and 33,675.94 points, respectively. The Shanghai Composite Index soared 1.04% to 2,902.11 points. In the US market, NASDAQ ended in the green, rising 84.31 points, or 0.57%, to 14,989.13 points.

INR gained 0.01% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) on Wednesday strengthened by 0.01% to settle at Rs. 83.18 against the US Dollar. The gold and silver futures prices traded flat. While the gold price settled at Rs. 62,535, the price for silver ended at Rs. 74,851. On the other hand, the crude oil futures edged up by $0.72, or 0.97% to $74.86 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remained steady

On Wednesday, the fuel prices remained steady. In Delhi, diesel and petrol are priced at Rs. 89.66 per liter and Rs. 96.76 per liter, respectively. In Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25/liter, and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $42,772.94, which is 0.56% down in the past 24 hours. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is currently trading at $2,213.80, down 1.32%. BNB and Cardano are trading at $256.44 (4.76% up) and $0.5901 (1.88% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.09027, down by 2.60% from yesterday.