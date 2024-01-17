Sensex crashes over 1,625 points, Nifty falls below 21,600 mark

By Pradnesh Naik

HDFC Bank emerged as the top loser today, plummeting nearly 8.5%

On Wednesday, the stock market witnessed a major correction. The benchmark Sensex slipped 1,628.01 points, or 2.23%, to 71,500.76 points while the Nifty dropped 460.35 points, or 2.09%, to 21,571.95 points. The midcap stocks showed bearish signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 dropping 1.31% to 13,236.95 points. Read on for more details on Wednesday's market report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers on Wednesday?

NIFTY IT emerged as the top-gaining sector of the market on Wednesday, edging up by 0.63%. HCL Tech, SBI Life Insurance, and LTIMindtree emerged as the biggest stock gainers, adding 1.31%, 0.88%, and 0.64%, respectively. As far as the top stock losers are concerned, HDFC Bank, Tata Steel, and Kotak Mahindra lead the negative pack, plummeting 8.44%, 4.08%, and 3.7%, respectively.

Take a peek at the global markets

Among the Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index on Wednesday shed 589.02 points to 15,276.9 points while the Nikkei gained 141.43 points to 35,477.75 points. In the US market, NASDAQ witnessed a fall, dropping 28.41 points, or 0.19%, to 14,944.35 points.

INR drops by 0.06% to the US dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) depreciated by 0.06% to end at Rs. 83.13 against the US dollar in the forex trade on Wednesday. The gold futures witnessed little movement, ending flat at Rs. 61,936, while the silver futures tumbled 0.44% to Rs. 71,776. The crude oil futures slipped 1.87% to $70.86 per barrel.

Here are fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai on Wednesday

Fuel prices in Delhi remained unchanged on Wednesday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol at Rs. 96.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is trading at $42,681.90 which is down by 0.46% in the past 24 hours. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is currently trading at $2,544.54, up by 0.22% from yesterday. BNB and Cardano are priced at $309.55 (2.83% down) and $0.5312 (0.80% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.0806, down by 1.60% from yesterday.